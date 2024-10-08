B2C Mobility Sharing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

B2C Mobility Sharing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The b2c mobility sharing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $44.11 billion in 2023 to $54.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to urbanization and population density, rising traffic congestion, environmental concerns, smartphone penetration, changing consumer preferences, government support and regulations, cost savings for consumers.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global B2C Mobility Sharing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The b2c mobility sharing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $125.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to dynamic pricing strategies, personalization and customer loyalty programs, climate change mitigation goals, focus on inclusive accessibility, emergence of new business model, data-driven decision making.

Growth Driver Of The B2C Mobility Sharing Market

The rising connected vehicles is driving the growth of the B2C mobility sharing market going forward. Connected vehicles refer to motor vehicles empowered with internet access and a local area network that helps to communicate with other vehicles to enhance the consumer experience with the real-time interaction of the vehicles, and can be connected with smartphones to monitor the performance of the car. In B2C mobility sharing, the connected vehicles help with constantly receiving and sending data to increase the vehicle’s security, live tracking of vehicles, and management of fleet to provide drivers and fleet owners seamless mobility service.

Which Market Players Are Driving the B2C Mobility Sharing Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Ani Technologies Private Limited, Avis Budget Group Inc., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., Bolt Technology OÜ, Cabify SA, Careem Networks LLC, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Group SA, Grab Holdings Inc., The Hertz Corporation, Lyft Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Car2go NA LLC, DriveNow GmbH & Co. KG, Free2Move Holding AB, Getaround Inc., Lime Chemicals Ltd., Apache Software Foundation, Modo Co-operative, Mobility Cooperative, Mobility Mixx BV, Our Car Ltd., Poppy Mobility NV, Ridecell Inc., Scoot Networks Inc., Sixt SE, Ford Smart Mobility, TIER Mobility GmbH, Voi Technology AB, Whim by MaaS Global, Zipcar Inc., Zoomcar India Pvt Ltd., Cityhop, Evo Car Share

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the B2C Mobility Sharing Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the B2C mobility sharing market are focusing on innovative products, such as smart pool cars, to drive revenues in their market. Smart pool cars refer to a concept related to carpooling, ridesharing, or shared mobility services that leverage advanced technology and data-driven solutions to optimize the use of vehicles, enhance the convenience of transportation, and reduce environmental impacts.

How Is The Global B2C Mobility Sharing Market Segmented?

1) By Service Model: Car Sharing, Bike Sharing, Scooter Sharing, Ride-Hailing, Other Service Model

2) By Vehicle: Cars, Two Wheelers, Other Vehicle

3) By Level of Automation: Semi-Automated Vehicle, Fully Automated Vehicle

4) By Application: Short Trips (5 Km or Less), Medium and Long Distance (5-15 Km), Long-distance(More Than 15 Kilometers)

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The B2C Mobility Sharing Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

B2C Mobility Sharing Market Definition

B2C mobility sharing refers to transportation services that are shared among users, such as public transit, car sharing, and bike sharing. It also includes automobile-based modes of sharing, such as car sharing and rides on demand. These are used to provide transportation and ride-sharing services by the service-providing company in the B2C business model delivering directly to consumers.

B2C Mobility Sharing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global b2c mobility sharing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The B2C Mobility Sharing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on b2c mobility sharing market size, b2c mobility sharing market drivers and trends and b2c mobility sharing market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

