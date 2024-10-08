Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive intelligence battery sensor market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.08 billion in 2023 to $6.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing vehicle electrification, growing complexity of automotive electronics, stringent emission standards, automotive safety regulations, demand for fuel efficiency.

The automotive intelligence battery sensor market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to enhanced diagnostic capabilities, development of energy-dense batteries, sustainability initiatives, focus on vehicle safety and reliability, growing awareness of battery health.

The increasing number of high-end vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive intelligence battery sensor market going forward. High-end vehicles, also known as luxury vehicles, refer to a category of vehicles that are characterized by their superior quality, advanced features, and focus on providing an elevated driving experience. Automotive intelligent battery sensors in high-end vehicles play an important role by precisely monitoring battery health, optimizing charging processes, and enhancing overall electrical system efficiency.

Key players in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Continental AG, Furukawa Electric Company Limited, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inomatic GmbH, MTA Automotive Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Denso Corporation, Abertax Technologies Limited, Autotech Components Pvt. Ltd., Bamomas, Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Sensata Technologies Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., TE Connectivity Ltd., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., BYD Company Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, ams-OSRAM AG, Electronic Design News, Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Anfield Sensors Inc., First Sensor AG.

Major companies operating in the automotive intelligence battery sensor market are increasing their focus on introducing innovative sensors such as the Current Sensor Module (CSM) and the Battery Impact Detection (BID) system to gain a competitive edge in the market. The Current Sensor Module (CSM) and Battery Impact Detection (BID) systems collectively enhance vehicle safety by precisely monitoring electrical currents and detecting battery impacts, contributing to overall automotive system reliability.

1) By Technology: MCU, CAN, LIN

2) By Voltages: 12, 14, 24, 48

3) By Application: LDWS (Lane Departure Warning System), BSD (Blind Spot Detection System), FCW (Forward Collision Warning System), Pedestrian Protection, Night Vision, Head-up Displays, Other Applications

4) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The automotive intelligence battery sensor refers to a device that provides information about the current energy status, health, and function of the battery. An automotive intelligence battery sensor measures the battery's voltage, current, and temperature reliably and accurately. It is the main element of vehicle energy management, which integrates these systems into the vehicle's electrical system to keep the engine running and avoid vehicle failure. Additionally, the sensor supports intelligent alternator control.

