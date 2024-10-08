Global Gantry Industrial Robots Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Gantry Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gantry industrial robots market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.79 billion in 2023 to $3.12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to automotive industry growth, increasing labor costs, flexible manufacturing systems, enhanced safety features, e-commerce and logistics growth, increased payload capacities.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Gantry Industrial Robots Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The gantry industrial robots global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration with industry 4.0, demand for high-speed production, development of lightweight materials, focus on energy efficiency, globalization of supply chains. Major trends in the forecast period include integration with artificial intelligence (ai), advancements in gripping technology, focus on human-robot collaboration safety, integration with cloud computing, advancements in vision and sensing technologies.

Growth Driver of The Gantry Industrial Robots Market

The increasing demand for industrial robots is driving the growth of the market. Industrial robots are mechanical systems or machines programmed to perform production-related activities autonomously in industrial settings. Gantry industrial robots are used for pick and place tasks and also used for welding and other tasks in various industries.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Gantry Industrial Robots Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Liebherr-International AG, ABB Ltd., Kuka AG, FANUC Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Sage Automation Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Güdel Group AG, DENSO Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Bahr Modultechnik GmbH, Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd., OMRON Corporation, Nordson Corporation, Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Macron Dynamics Inc., Intelligent Actuator Inc., Cimcorp Oyj, Güdel AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Ston Robot Changzhou Co. Ltd., ALIO Industries Inc., Adept Technology Inc., Aerotech Inc., ATI Industrial Automation Inc., Comau S.p.A., Denso Robotics Corp., Epson Taiwan Technology and Trading Ltd., Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Panasonic Corporation, Precise Automation Inc., Siasun Robot & Automation Co. Ltd., Staubli Robotics, Universal Robots A/S.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Gantry Industrial Robots Market Share Analysis?

An increase in automation is driving the gantry industrial robots market. Automation is increasingly used as an efficient technique to reduce process duplication and increase process efficiency. The gantry robots automate various functions such as pick and place, welding, machine handling, assembly, and packaging.

How Is The Global Gantry Industrial Robots Market Segmented?

1) By Type: 1-Axis, 2-Axis, 3-Axis, 4-Axis, Other Types

2) By Application: Handling, Palletizing, Welding, Other Applications

3) By Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Semiconductors & Electronics, Heavy Engineering Machinery, Aerospace and Railway, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Gantry Industrial Robots Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the gantry industrial robots market share in 2023. The regions covered in the gantry industrial robots global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Gantry Industrial Robots Market Definition

Gantry industrial robots refer to those robots that typically follow straight routes, which create a three-dimensional cubic workspace for them to operate. Gantry industrial robots are typically massive systems used for pick and place tasks and also used for welding and other tasks.

Gantry Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global gantry industrial robots market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Gantry Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gantry industrial robots market size, gantry industrial robots market drivers and trends, gantry industrial robots market major players, gantry industrial robots competitors' revenues, gantry industrial robots market positioning, and gantry industrial robots market growth across geographies. The gantry industrial robots global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

