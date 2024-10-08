Global Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automatic Identification And Data Capture Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $119.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%.

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automatic identification and data capture market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $58.88 billion in 2023 to $67.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to manufacturing process automation, retail industry transformation, healthcare patient safety, advancements in mobile computing, increased focus on data accuracy, asset tracking and management, cost reduction in data entry.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automatic identification and data capture market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $119.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rapid growth of online retail, globalization and cross-border trade, smart cities and public services, growing adoption of voice recognition, industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing, healthcare patient data management.

Growth Driver of The Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market

The rise in the utilization of smartphones for image recognition is expected to propel the growth of the automatic identification and data capture market. Smartphones are equipped with technologies that identify anything valuable to customers and businesses, including people, buildings, locations, logos, and other items. The utilization of smartphones for image recognition can enhance automatic identification for improved data security and data collection and analysis.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Honeywell International Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Datalogic SpA, Cognex Corporation, Sick AG, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., Alien Technology Corporation, Bluebird Inc., CardLogix Corporation, Impinj Inc., Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Avery Dennison Corporation, Newland EMEA, Seagull Scientific Inc., Brady Corporation, Axicon Auto ID Limited, OMRON Corporation, Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Synaptics Incorporated, Thales Group, Toshiba Corporation, NEC Corporation, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions LTD., Barco NV, Casio Computer Co.Ltd., CipherLab Co.Ltd., Denso Wave Incorporated, Epson America Inc., Fujitsu Limited.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the automatic identification and data capture market are innovating new products such as 2D scan engines to increase their profitability in the market. 2D scan engines are optical devices that can capture and decode two-dimensional barcodes.

How Is The Global Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Segmented?

1) By Offering: Hardware, Solutions, Services

2) By Product: Scanner And Readers, Biometric Scanners, Printer And Recorders, Other Products:

3) By Technology: Biometrics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Smart Cards, Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Other Technologies

4) By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation And Logistics, Hospitality, Healthcare, Government, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Definition

Automatic identification and data capture refer to a technologically advanced method that instantly recognizes the items, gathers the pertinent information, and then stores and inputs the information into computer systems.

