Gaming Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gaming market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $256.41 billion in 2023 to $286.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of gaming platforms, rise of esports, gaming communities, mobile gaming boom, gaming conventions and events.

The gaming global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $453.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to innovations in game design, inclusion of casual gamers, sustainability and eco-friendly initiatives, social impact and diversity in gaming, government support and recognition. Major trends in the forecast period include rise of cloud gaming, subscription gaming services, augmented reality (ar) and virtual reality (vr) experiences, user-generated content and game modding, mobile gaming dominance, next-gen consoles and hardware innovations.

The increase in proliferation of mobile phones is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. A mobile phone is a portable electronic gadget with a cellular network connection. Mobile phones help the market to grow by providing boosters for enhanced performance, better display, and top-end specifications.

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Electronic Arts Inc., Sony Corporation, Apple Inc., Google LLC, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Nexon Company, Activision Blizzard Inc., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., ZeptoLab OOO, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Sega Games Co. Ltd., Capcom Co. Ltd., NetEase Inc., Interactive Entertainment Beijing Kunlun Technology Co. Ltd., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Konami Holdings Corporation, Zynga Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., NCSoft Corporation, Kakao Games Corp., Smilegate Holdings Inc., Gravity Co. Ltd., Pearl Abyss Corp., Com2uS Corp., LINE Corporation, Wargaming Group Limited.

Major companies operating in the gaming market are focused on developing innovative games, such as EA Sports F1 22, to capitalize on the popularity of Formula One. EA Sports F1 22 is the official video game for the Formula One World Championship. The game was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

1) By Game Type: Action, Shooter, Role-Playing, Sports, Other Game Types

2) By Device: Console, Mobile, Computer

3) By Purchase Type: Box/CD Game Purchase, In-App Purchase Based, Shareware, Freeware, Other Purchase Types

4) By Platform: Online, Offline

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Gaming Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the global gaming global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Gaming Market Definition

Gaming refers to the practice of playing games designed to educate something or assist in the resolution of a problem, as in a combat or corporate setting.

Gaming Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the gaming global market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Gaming Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gaming market size, gaming market drivers and trends, gaming market major players, gaming competitors' revenues, gaming market positioning, and gaming market growth across geographies. The gaming global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

