Asset-based Lending Market to Reach $1,721.38 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 12.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Asset-Based Lending Market

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Asset-based Lending Market by Type (Inventory Financing, Receivables Financing, Equipment Financing, and Others), Interest Rate (Fixed Rate and Floating Rate), and End User (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031”. According to the report, the “asset-based lending market” was valued at $561.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,721.38 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031.➡️𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12934 Increased demand for working capital, flexible loan structure, and liquidity and cash flow management boost the growth of the global market. In addition, the surge in adoption of cloud and mobile applications is positively impacting the growth of the market. higher interest rates than conventional bank loans have and the risk of losing the collateral if the borrower defaults on the loan is the major factor hindering the growth of the market. On the contrary, there is growing usage of advanced technologies in the asset-based lending market is expected to boost the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the growing reliance on digital banking is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market to grow in upcoming years.The receivable financing segment held the highest market share in 2021.By Type, the receivable financing segment dominated the market in 2021, the dominance of this segment was driven by several factors, including its ability to improve cash flow management, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that rely on quick access to capital while awaiting customer payments. However, the others segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 15.5%, This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for secured loans, where borrowers use real estate or financial assets as collateral to secure larger loan amounts at lower interest rates.The fixed rate segment held the highest market share in 2021.By interest rate, the fixed rate segment accounted for the largest share in 2021. Fixed-rate loans offer borrowers the advantage of predictable and stable payments over the loan’s duration, making them a preferred choice, especially in times of economic uncertainty or fluctuating interest rates. However, the floating rate segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 14.2%. Unlike fixed-rate loans, floating rate loans adjust with market interest rates, offering borrowers the potential to benefit from lower interest costs during periods of declining rates.Regional Insights: The Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2021.By region, the asset-based lending market was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2021. driven by strong economic growth, rapid industrialization, and the expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across emerging economies. Countries such as China, India, and Asian nations saw a surge in demand for asset-based financing as businesses sought alternative funding sources to support their operations and growth.➡️𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12934 Key Industry Developments· In September 2024, Kotak’s group launched its first private credit fund this year, joining industry peers rushing to tap the booming market for direct lending. The fund would aim to raise about $119 million depending on investor demand.· In December 2023, The British Business Bank launched an asset-based lending variant of the Recovery Loan Scheme. The asset-based lending variant aims to broaden the support available for small businesses in the UK to access finance through the Recovery Loan Scheme, making use of a broad range of business assets.· In October 2022, Time Finance launched a new Asset Based Lending (ABL) funding product. Key Industry Developments· In September 2024, Kotak's group launched its first private credit fund this year, joining industry peers rushing to tap the booming market for direct lending. The fund would aim to raise about $119 million depending on investor demand.· In December 2023, The British Business Bank launched an asset-based lending variant of the Recovery Loan Scheme. The asset-based lending variant aims to broaden the support available for small businesses in the UK to access finance through the Recovery Loan Scheme, making use of a broad range of business assets.· In October 2022, Time Finance launched a new Asset Based Lending (ABL) funding product. The offering, which is aimed at UK SMEs, will enable clients to unlock working capital and raise finance amid rising costs.Key Benefits for StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the asset-based lending market analysis from 2022 to 2031 to identify the prevailing asset-based lending market opportunity.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the asset-based lending market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global asset-based lending market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies. 