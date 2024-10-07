Submit Release
Senate Bill 1337 Printer's Number 1935

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1935

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1337

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, OCTOBER 7, 2024

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, OCTOBER 7, 2024

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 67586, located

over the South Branch of Bear Run on State Route 1051 in

Banks Township, Indiana County, as the PFC John Tabacsko

Memorial Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. John Tabacsko Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) PFC John Tabacsko, a native of Banks Township, gave

his life in service to his country during World War II.

(2) Before entering the service, PFC Tabacsko was

employed by the Clark Coal Company near Bear Run.

(3) PFC Tabacsko entered the Army in August 1942 and

completed basic training at Camp Wheeler, Georgia.

(4) PFC Tabacsko served with the 472 Field Artillery

Battalion in Company B for seven months during his time of

service.

(5) On March 24, 1945, PFC John Tabacsko was killed in

