Senate Bill 1337 Printer's Number 1935
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1935
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1337
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, OCTOBER 7, 2024
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, OCTOBER 7, 2024
AN ACT
Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 67586, located
over the South Branch of Bear Run on State Route 1051 in
Banks Township, Indiana County, as the PFC John Tabacsko
Memorial Bridge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. John Tabacsko Memorial Bridge.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) PFC John Tabacsko, a native of Banks Township, gave
his life in service to his country during World War II.
(2) Before entering the service, PFC Tabacsko was
employed by the Clark Coal Company near Bear Run.
(3) PFC Tabacsko entered the Army in August 1942 and
completed basic training at Camp Wheeler, Georgia.
(4) PFC Tabacsko served with the 472 Field Artillery
Battalion in Company B for seven months during his time of
service.
(5) On March 24, 1945, PFC John Tabacsko was killed in
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
