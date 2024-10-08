Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The genome editing/genome engineering market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The genome editing/genome engineering market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.23 billion in 2023 to $8.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing research in genetics and genomics, rise in genetic diseases, gene therapy advancements, investments in biotechnology and life sciences, potential for agricultural applications, application in model organisms.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The genome editing/genome engineering market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of prime editing, focus on ethical and regulatory frameworks, increasing adoption in drug discovery, therapeutic potential for genetic disorders, customization for gene function studies, growing interest in epigenome editing.

Growth Driver Of The Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market

The rise in the prevalence of cancer and other genetic disorders is expected to propel the growth of the genome editing/genome engineering market going forward. Cancer is a condition wherein a few of the body's cells grow out of control and spread to other body regions. Genome editing can quickly engineer immune cells and oncolytic viruses for cancer therapeutic applications.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck Group, Genscript Biotech Corp, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Lonza Group AG, Editas Medicine Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Agilent Technologies Inc., Intellia Therapeutics, bluebird bio Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Precision BioSciences, PerkinElmer Inc., Cellectis S.A, Applied StemCell Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne, Creative Biogene, Cyagen Biosciences, Dharmacon Inc., Eurofins Genomics LLC, Evotec SE, GeneCopoeia Inc., Genewiz, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Inscripta Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., MaxCyte Inc., New England Biolabs, Novartis International AG.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Size?

Major companies collaborate and get into partnerships to strengthen their position in the genome editing and genome engineering market. A business strategic partnership refers to a structured affiliation between two or more commercial enterprises, typically established via one or more business agreements or contracts.

How Is The Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Segmented?

1) By Product And Service: Reagents And Consumables, Software And systems, Services

2) By Technology: CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, Antisense, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Cell Line Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Diagnostic Applications, Drug Discovery And Development, Other Applications

4) By End User: Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic And Government Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Definition

Genome editing is a technique that enables scientists to alter the DNA of numerous organisms, including plants, bacteria, and animals. With the help of genome editing technologies, researchers would alter DNA, changing physical characteristics like eye colour and the risk of contracting diseases. Genome editing is used in animal models and cells in research labs to understand diseases.

Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global genome editing/genome engineering market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on genome editing/genome engineering market size, genome editing/genome engineering market drivers and trends and genome editing/genome engineering market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

