Senate Bill 1320 Printer's Number 1938

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1883

PRINTER'S NO. 1938

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1320

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, STREET, VOGEL, PHILLIPS-HILL AND MILLER,

SEPTEMBER 16, 2024

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, OCTOBER 7, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of September 2, 1965 (P.L.490, No.249),

entitled "An act providing for the licensing and regulation

of the business of transmitting money or credit for a fee or

other consideration by the issuance of money orders, by the

sale of checks or by other methods; conferring powers and

duties upon the Department of Banking and Securities; and

imposing penalties," further providing for title of act and

for definitions; providing for short title; and further

providing for license required, for exemptions, for

qualifications for a license, for fee, financial statement

and security, for liability of licensees, for licensee

requirements and for agents.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The title of the act of September 2, 1965

(P.L.490, No.249), referred to as the Money Transmission

Business Licensing Law, is amended to read:

AN ACT

Providing for the licensing and regulation of the business of

transmitting money, virtual currency or credit for a fee or

other consideration by the issuance of money orders, by the

sale of checks or by other methods; conferring powers and

duties upon the Department of Banking and Securities; and

