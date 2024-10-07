Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,134 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1118 Printer's Number 1941

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1476, 1781

PRINTER'S NO. 1941

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1118

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, COSTA, FLYNN, COMITTA, CAPPELLETTI,

DILLON, KEARNEY AND A. WILLIAMS, APRIL 2, 2024

AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,

OCTOBER 7, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 75

(Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in

magisterial district judges, further providing for

adjudication alternative program; in licensing of drivers,

further providing for drivers required to be licensed, for

suspension of operating privilege, for suspension of

operating privilege for failure to respond to citation and

for driving while operating privilege is suspended or

revoked, providing for driving while operating privilege is

suspended for certain other offenses, for relief from

administrative suspension and for relief from administrative

suspension participation requirements; in fees, further

providing for reinstatement of operating privilege or vehicle

registration; and, in penalties and disposition of fines,

further providing for inability to pay fine and costs.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1520 of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 1520. Adjudication alternative program.

* * *

(e.1) Alternative to Title 75 sanctions.--

(1) Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (a), a

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1118 Printer's Number 1941

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more