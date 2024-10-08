Global Gas Treatment Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Gas Treatment Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The gas treatment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gas treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.21 billion in 2023 to $4.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to environmental regulations, industrial expansion, rising concerns for health and safety, increasing demand for clean energy, urbanization and industrialization.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Gas Treatment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The gas treatment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to stringent environmental regulations, rising global industrialization, focus on sustainable solutions, shift to renewable energy, urbanization and pollution control.

Growth Driver Of The Gas Treatment Market

The increase in shale gas production is expected to propel the growth of gas treatment market going forward. Shale gas refers to natural gas that is trapped within shale rock formations beneath the Earth's surface. Shale gas extraction involves unique challenges, including impurities and contaminants, necessitating gas treatment processes to ensure environmental compliance and enhance the quality of the gas. The demand for gas treatment solutions arises from the economic growth in shale gas regions, the need for infrastructure compatibility, and the integration of shale gas into the global energy supply.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Gas Treatment Market Growth?

Key players in the market include DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Ecolab Inc., Clariant AG, BASF SE, Berryman Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Eunisell Limited, Hexion Inc., Innospec Inc., Varichem International Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Gas Processing Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Boldrocchi Group, Jacobi Carbons AB, Axens SA, Honeywell International Inc., Zeochem AG, Arkema S.A., Cabot Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., Lanxess AG, Albemarle Corporation, The Chemours Company.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Gas Treatment Market Size?

Major companies operating in the gas treatment market are developing innovative systems, such as exhaust gas treatment system, to sustain their position in the market. An exhaust gas treatment system (EGTS) is a device or series of devices that removes harmful pollutants from the exhaust gases of internal combustion engines.

How Is The Global Gas Treatment Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Amines, Non-Amines

2) By Application: Acid Gas Removal, Dehydration

3) By End User: Power Plants, Refineries, Pulp And Paper, Metal And Mining, Food And Beverages, Oil And Gas, Sugar

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Gas Treatment Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Gas Treatment Market Definition

Gas treatment refers to the processes used to prepare mine gas for end-use management options, such as pipeline injection, including dehydration, gas separation, and removal of non-methane components. Gas treatment is used to enhance gas quality by introducing potent cleaning chemicals that battle the build-up of hazardous deposits in the fuel system that can impair performance. The removal of water, which can cause fuel line freeze, is another feature of the design.

