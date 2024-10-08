Dental Practice Management Software Market is Projected to Expand at an Impressive 10.17% CAGR through 2031

Dental Practice Management Software Market

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing emphasis on improving dental clinic operations and rising penetration of digital technologies in the healthcare industry is projected to drive the demand for dental practice management software market going forward. Increasing investments in the development of novel dental practice management software and advancements in software technologies are also estimated to alter the global dental practice management software market growth trajectory in the future.

Dental practice management software companies should focus on expanding their business scope initially and then opt for revenue generation increases. Streamlining complex dental tasks and reducing the overall operating costs of dental institutions will also be a key area of interest for many dental practice management software providers going forward. Integration of advanced technologies is a strategy that has the potential to change the future of dental practice management software companies.

Launch of New Dental Practice Management Software to Stay Competitive Remains Key Strategy

• Remit AI, dental insurance claims processing software was made available to multiple Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) in the United States in September 2024. This was achieved through a strategic investment in Zentist, the provider of Remit AI by KeyCorp, a leading financial service provider. This launch will help multiple dental institutions to streamline their insurance claim operations.

• A new all-in-one platform for multi-location healthcare practices ranging from dental to veterinary was launched in June 2024. This platform named Weave was created to accelerate revenue cycle management in multi-location healthcare establishments and improve their operational efficiency as well.

Dental practice management software providers are projected to focus on new software launches to stay competitive. Dental practice management software companies are now branching out and also launching solutions that are usable beyond the dental application scope to capture the wider market of the expansive healthcare industry vertical.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence Taking Dental practice management software Market Growth to the Next Level

• Curve Dental, a leading name in the global dental practice management software business teamed up with Patient Prism to improve integration of artificial intelligence and grow dental practices in January 2024. The partnership is aimed at promoting digitization and use of AI in the dental industry to maximize their business scope in the future.

• A new dental practice performance system was launched by Maeva Dental Advisors in June 2024. Pronto! Dentistry’s Practice Performance System provides insights through the use of artificial intelligence to optimize operations in multi-location dental clinics and dental service organizations.

Use of artificial intelligence is forecasted to present several new opportunities for dental practice management software companies in the future. From automating dental practice tasks to generating crucial insights for business optimization, use of AI will provide a multitude of new opportunities for dental practice management software market players in the future.

This report covers the following segments:

A. Type

1. Pureplay PMS

2. Dental PMS

3. Add-ons

B. Deployment Mode

1. On-premises

2. Web-based

3. Cloud-based

C. End User

1. Dental Clinics

2. Hospitals

3. Others

This report covers the following players:

• DentiMax

• ACE Dental Software

• Dentiflow

• Carestream Dental, LLC

• Open Dental Software, Inc

• Henry Schein Inc

• CareStack, Inc.

• Patternson Companies, Inc.

• Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.

• Datacon Dental Systems, Inc.

• CD Nevco, LLC

• Practice-Web, Inc.

• Eaglesoft

Developed Countries Remain Lucrative for Dental Practice Management Software Providers

The global dental practice management software market is forecasted to witness attractive growth around the world but developed regions such as North America and Europe will lead demand. New dental practice management software companies should target developing countries to enhance their market presence in the long run and then compete with established companies in developed countries.

