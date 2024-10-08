Dr. Lynn Steinberg Joins the Esteemed International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP)

Dr. Lynn Steinberg International Order of Fantastic Professionals

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) proudly welcomes Dr. Lynn Steinberg , a distinguished psychotherapist, mediator, and expert witness with over four decades of experience, to its esteemed network of visionary professionals. The author of “You’re Not Crazy: Overcoming Parent/Child Alienation,” she is an internationally sought-after keynote speaker and podcast guest. Throughout her career, Dr. Steinberg has helped thousands of individuals and families heal from trauma and conflict. As an expert witness in the courts, she has made substantial contributions to cases involving child abuse, workplace abuse, and parental alienation. Her Four-Day Intensive Family Reunification Program, designed to reconnect alienated parents with their children, has gained wide recognition for its life-changing results.“I am deeply honored to join the IOFP community and be among such an inspiring group of professionals committed to creating positive change,” said Dr. Lynn Steinberg. “I look forward to contributing my expertise and collaborating with fellow IOFP members to continue advocating for families and individuals in need.”Dr. Steinberg’s work aligns seamlessly with IOFP’s empowerment, growth, and connection values. Her unwavering dedication to supporting individuals in crisis, advocating for family reunification, and providing expert insights in legal cases has earned her widespread respect. As a member of IOFP, she will continue to elevate her contributions to the global community, reinforcing our shared commitment to positive change.“Dr. Lynn Steinberg’s extraordinary commitment to healing and conflict resolution, particularly in the areas of child abuse and parent alienation, embodies the core values of the IOFP,” said Dr. Allen Lycka, President and CEO of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals. “We are thrilled to have her join our ranks and look forward to her impactful contributions.”For more information about Dr. Steinberg’s work and upcoming initiatives through IOFP, please get in touch with Tami McCalla at Tami@fantasticprofessionals.com.About the International Order of Fantastic Professionals:The IOFP is a prestigious global network of extraordinary individuals who foster growth, innovation, and excellence across various professional fields. IOFP brings together thought leaders, change-makers, and top professionals to collaborate on meaningful projects that drive positive change in their industries and communities. IOFP members are given the platform to share their insights, expand their influence, and create lasting impact through exclusive events, workshops, and mentorship opportunities.IOFP is more than a professional organization; it is a vibrant community where the world's most inspiring professionals unite to network, learn, and grow. By connecting exceptional talents and ideas, IOFP aims to build a better world where professionals are empowered to reach their full potential and contribute to a brighter future for all. For more information about IOFP, please visit www.fantasticprofessionals.com and reach out to:Primary Contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: info@fantasticprofessionals.comFor Media Inquiries Contact:Lynette HoyEmail: lynette@firetalkerpr.com orlynette@fantasticprofessionals.com

