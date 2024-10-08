Police investigate suspicious death of a male person in West Honiara

The National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) are investigating a suspicious death of a male person in his 20s whose body has been found at the seaside near Fangs company area at Tandai, in West Honiara on 6 October 2024.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Honiara City, Chief Superintendent Jimson Robo said police investigation revealed that the deceased have injuries on both legs, left hand and upper lips.

PPC Robo said before discovering the dead body, the deceased had shared a few beers with two friends behind the Good view building. Later, while they were enjoying their drinks, the music stopped and they went their separate ways.

Chief Superintendent Jimson Robo said at this point of time the deceased went missing and his whereabouts was unknown until when the body was discovered.

Mr. Robo said the deceased has been identified by his relatives from Malaita and Western province. The body was transported to the National Referral Hospital morgue on the same night when it was discovered.

My condolence to immediate families, friends and relatives for the loss of their loved one, PPC Robo said.

Police have established an inquiry file to continue with the investigation into this death incident and urging anyone with information regarding this tragic incident to come forward and assist with information.

