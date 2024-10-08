Participatory Planning Workshop Empowers Communities in Russel Islands

Pavuvu 1 October, 2024 – Citizen participation is essential for local development, but it is often missed from the planning process in Solomon Islands. However, the Provincial Governments and Service Delivery project, funded by the European Union and implemented by UNDP, is aiming to transform the way communities engage in local governance. In line with the project’s objectives, a workshop was held in Nukufero in Russell Island to strengthen the capacity of Ward Development Committees (WDCs) and community representatives in understanding and participating in the provincial planning process.

The workshop, organized for WDC members, church representatives, school and health committees, youth and women’s groups, persons with disabilities, and local business leaders, aimed to address the gap in citizen engagement in setting development priorities. The initiative encourages a more inclusive and participatory approach to local planning, ensuring that community voices are fully integrated into provincial development plans.

Mr. Charles Konai, Planning Specialist of the Central Islands Provincial Government, opened the workshop by emphasizing the importance of inclusive governance: “It is vital to ensure that the voices of our communities are heard and integrated into the development plans of our province. By strengthening citizen participation at the ward level, we are paving the way for more inclusive, sustainable, and effective governance.”

This is the second of a series of workshops promoting a bottom-up planning approach where the concerns of communities are directly reflected in the provincial strategies. Participants, representing Pavuvu Ward in Central Province where the project is being implemented, engaged in open discussions and group activities designed to enhance their understanding of the provincial planning process and identify ways to better collaborate for improved outcomes, specifically in the health and education sectors.

Mr. Mozammel Haque, Project Manager, stressed the importance of community engagement in his remarks: “Tailored local development initiatives are critical in Solomon Islands. This workshop offers an opportunity for grassroots communities to engage actively and work together in shaping the future development of their province. It will also pave the way of managing the Ward Development Grants in a transparent and accountable manner at the ward level for local development”

This Pavuvu workshop follows a similar event held in Tulagi in September 2024, both aiming to empower WDCs and community members to take a more active role in local governance. By strengthening the capacity of citizens to engage with planning processes, the project seeks to ensure that provincial governments can make more effective and efficient use of resources, leading to better service delivery and more aligned development priorities.

The workshop also highlighted the role of community oversight and social accountability, fostering a culture of transparency and greater participation. Technical specialists from the Provincial Government of Central Province shared their experiences and insights on annual work plans and the use of Ward Development Grants (WDG).

A total of 43 participants took part in the event, discussing ways to enhance community engagement in decision-making and generating recommendations to improve citizen participation. A report summarizing key findings and recommendations will be shared to inform future planning processes.

As this initiative continues, the European Union supported project will expand to other provinces across Solomon Islands, empowering communities nationwide to engage more fully in the development of their regions. This participatory approach promises to lead to more sustainable, effective, and inclusive local governance throughout the country.