Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,149 in the last 365 days.

TRAFFIC DELAY on County Route 8/1, West Clifton Mills Road, to Begin Monday, October 7, 2024

Page Content

There will be a traffic delay on County Route 8/1, West Clifton Mills Road, from the junction of County Route 8, Clifton Mills Road, to junction of County Route 26/12, Salem Five Forks Road, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2024, through Friday, October 18, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.
 
One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TRAFFIC DELAY on County Route 8/1, West Clifton Mills Road, to Begin Monday, October 7, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more