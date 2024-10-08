TRAFFIC DELAY on County Route 8/1, West Clifton Mills Road, to Begin Monday, October 7, 2024

Page Content

There will be a traffic delay on County Route 8/1, West Clifton Mills Road, from the junction of County Route 8, Clifton Mills Road, to junction of County Route 26/12, Salem Five Forks Road, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2024, through Friday, October 18, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

