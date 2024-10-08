Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,147 in the last 365 days.

Alternating Lane Closures on US 340, in Jefferson County, Beginning Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Page Content

There will be alternating lane closures on US 340, from Shenandoah River Bridge to Chestnut Hill Road, in Jefferson County, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., beginning Tuesday, October 8, 2024, through Wednesday, October 9, 2024, to allow for asphalt repairs. Delays are expected and motorists should allow extra time while traveling in this area. This work is being performed at night to minimize the effect on traffic. Exact schedule is weather dependent.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Alternating Lane Closures on US 340, in Jefferson County, Beginning Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more