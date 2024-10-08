Alternating Lane Closures on US 340, in Jefferson County, Beginning Tuesday, October 8, 2024
There will be alternating lane closures on US 340, from Shenandoah River Bridge to Chestnut Hill Road, in Jefferson County, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., beginning Tuesday, October 8, 2024, through Wednesday, October 9, 2024, to allow for asphalt repairs. Delays are expected and motorists should allow extra time while traveling in this area. This work is being performed at night to minimize the effect on traffic. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
