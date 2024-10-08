MPD Arrests Man for Construction Worker Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in three robberies of construction workers that occurred in Northeast.



On September 13, 2024, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a construction worker observed the suspect rummaging through a coworker’s vehicle in the 300 block of 58th Street, Northeast. The suspect then approached the worker, pointed a handgun, and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled. CCN: 24141395



On October 3, 2024, at approximately 11:45 a.m., three construction workers were eating lunch on a sidewalk in the 300 block of 58th Street, Northeast, when the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and the suspect fled. CCN: 24153693



On October 4, 2024, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers were flagged down in the 400 block of 59th Place, Northeast, for the report of an armed robbery. It was reported the suspect approached five victims, who were performing landscape work at a residence, pointed a handgun at them while demanding their property. The suspect then fled the scene but was located and detained by responding officers. CCN: 24153681



As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 20-year-old Tristian Wilson, of Northeast, was charged with three counts of Robbery.

