MPD Searching for Northwest Armed Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in an armed robbery in Northwest.

On Monday, September 16, 2024, at approximately 11:50 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 1800 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The suspects, both armed with handguns, assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.



The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrThyo2edt0

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 24143414

