October 6, 2024 Bong Go continues push for inclusive economic recovery as he visits Caraga, Davao Oriental to aid struggling farmers, fisherfolks, and senior citizens Just a day after filing his candidacy for the 2025 Senatorial elections, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, also known as "Mr. Malasakit," continues his commitment to help those in need by personally extending assistance to 1,124 indigent sectors in Caraga, Davao Oriental, composed of farmers, fisherfolks, and senior citizens. Held on Friday, October 4, at the Barangay Poblacion evacuation center, the event was made possible through Go's partnership with Vice Mayor Melody Anne Benitez and Councilors Jemaika Balante, Belshazzar Sobrecarey, and Orly Benaning. Their collaborative efforts is in support of Senator Go's mission to bridge the gap between government and the grassroots. Senator Go, long known for his dedication to help ensure that no Filipino is left behind, has always been a strong advocate for various vulnerable sectors of society. Through the efforts of Go, local officials and the national government, each disadvantaged resident received financial assistance. They also received basic goods, like grocery packs, shirts, masks, vitamins, and snacks from Senator Go. There were also select recipients of basketballs, volleyballs, bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, and a watch. "The farmers and fisherfolks are the backbone of our nation's food supply, and our senior citizens are the guardians of our values and history," Go highlighted. He also stressed that these sectors are crucial to the town's progress, which is why he has supported numerous legislative measures aimed at improving their welfare and ensuring they have access to essential services. Last February, Republic Act No. 11982, or the Amendments to the Centenarian Act, was signed into law by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., which Go co-authored and co-sponsored in the Senate. The law now includes cash gifts for Filipinos aged 80, 85, 90, and 95, amounting to P10,000 each, in addition to the existing P100,000 cash gift for centenarians. Likewise, Go previously co-authored RA 11916, an Act Increasing the Social Pension of Indigent Senior Citizens, which amended RA 7432, the first Senior Citizens Act. Go was one of the authors of RA 11901, or the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Rural Development Financing Enhancement Act of 2022, which enhanced the financial structure supporting agriculture, fisheries, and rural development. This law is designed to offer improved access to credit for rural communities, particularly benefiting farmers, fisherfolk, and agri-based workers. The goal is to elevate their well-being, competitiveness, and productivity. Moreover, Go served as a co-sponsor and co-author in the Senate of RA 11953, also known as the New Agrarian Emancipation Act. This legislation condones loans accrued by agrarian reform beneficiaries, encompassing the related interests, penalties, and surcharges. "Sa totoo lang po, 'wag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n'yo kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo. Kaya hinding-hindi ko sasayangin ang pagkakataon na ibinigay ninyo sa akin," Go assured. His candidacy for the upcoming elections signals his intent to continue being the champion of the poor, and events like this reaffirm his commitment to providing meaningful support where it is needed most. "Ang aking prayoridad ay nananatiling suportahan ang mga mahihirap, lalung-lalo na ang mga hopeless at mga helpless dahil 'yan ang aking bisyo, ang magserbisyo," Go said, reassuring the residents that his vision of governance is one that puts every Filipino's needs at the forefront. He also acknowledged the presence of barangay captains Thelma Tanding of Brgy. Pichon, Emelyn Calig-onan of Brgy. Palma Gil, Virgelio Benaning of Brgy. Lamiawan, and Franklyn P. Cayetano of Brgy. Alvar. "Ang gobyerno po dapat ang lalapit sa tao, hindi ang tao ang maghahanap sa gobyerno," Go reiterated, promising to bring his brand of public service--grounded in compassion and accessibility--to even more Filipinos in need. Following this event, Go then inspected the site of the ongoing construction of the Super Health Center in the town. He also assisted more indigents in the town, which is still in line with his advocacy to bring the government services closer to Filipinos.

