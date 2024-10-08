NSF congratulates laureates of the 2024 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine 

The U.S. National Science Foundation congratulates Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine. Their breakthrough discovery of microRNAs, a fundamental component of how gene activity is regulated, transformed our knowledge of cell development and the kinds of genetic material contained within the cells in all types of organisms. Their groundbreaking discovery has led to advances in medicine, agriculture and other fields.

Prior to Ambros and Ruvkun’s work, the consensus was that gene expression—the process that controls how a cell can become a specific type of cell like skin or heart even if the DNA contained within all cells is the same—is regulated by specialized proteins known as transcription factors. The discovery of microRNAs and their role in selecting the instructions needed for a specific cell type dramatically altered the understanding of the process and has led to a more in-depth understanding of how cells develop, and what occurs when that development goes awry.

NSF has supported the research work of Ambros, including his early work to identify the first microRNA ever discovered, and that discovery resulted in one of the key publications cited by the Nobel Prize committee.

"Today, we honor the researchers whose groundbreaking discoveries related to microRNAs have led to advancements that are saving lives and advancing the bioeconomy in ways that were not possible just a couple of decades ago," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "To these newest laureates, I extend my sincere congratulations on receiving the most prestigious scientific award in the world and also my gratitude for your steadfast dedication to promoting the progress of science."

