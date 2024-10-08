Surface Cleaning Products Market to Reach $29.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The use of surface cleaning products has grown suddenly with the rapid increase in the number of hospitals, households, and commercial sectors using surface cleaning agents to prevent the spread of infections are some of the prominent factors driving the growth of the surface cleaning products market.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Surface Cleaning Products Market by Product Type (Liquid, Powder, and Wipes), Packaging Type (Bottles, Pouches, and Others), and Application (Household and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global surface cleaning products industry generated $17,872.1 million in 2020 and is anticipated to generate $29,556.9 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The market growth of surface cleaning products is expected to increase rapidly due to the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the adverse effects of chemical disinfectants are restraining the growth of the market. Surface cleaning products are used in the healthcare, household, and commercial sectors, thereby offering lucrative opportunities to expand the market. The wipe is used as a disinfectant surface, owing to its attributes such as ease of use and zero water consumption. It is also used to disinfect medical devices, kitchen appliances, table tops, and others and is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2020 $17,872.1 million Market Size in 2032 $29,556.9 million CAGR 4.2% No. of Pages in Report 270 Segments Covered Product Type, Packaging Type, Application, and Region Drivers Rise in the healthcare industry Rise in stringent regulations for the use of surface cleaning products Rise in incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) Growth in awareness regarding hygiene & cleanliness Opportunities Advancements in cleaning technology Restraints Adverse effects of chemical disinfectants

The liquid segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global surface cleaning products market revenue owing to the growth in the importance of cleanliness and hygiene in the household and commercial sectors and the rise in demand for surface cleaning products. Liquid provides high efficiency against a wide range of pathogens including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. It is used on a wide range of surfaces such as floors, walls, countertops, medical equipment, and other hard surfaces. However, the wipes segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032. Wipes contain disinfecting agents that kill or inactivate a wide range of germs such as bacteria and viruses. It is useful for high-touch surfaces that are frequently exposed to potential contamination. Wipes are typically made from non-woven materials that are soft, absorbent, and durable. The non-woven fabric provides excellent cleaning performance while being gentle on surfaces.

The bottles segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on packaging type, the bottles segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global surface cleaning products market. Surface cleaning products are frequently enclosed in bottles, which act as convenient and user-friendly vessels for dispensing the cleaning solutions. These bottles are available in a range of sizes, from compact, portable options designed for daily household use to more substantial containers suitable for commercial or industrial applications. The bottle design prioritizes user convenience, incorporating features such as spray nozzles, trigger sprayers, or pump dispensers to enable precise and efficient application of the cleaning solution onto surfaces. However, the pouches segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2032. Pouch packaging has become a widely popular option for surface cleaning products, offering a variety of benefits to both consumers and manufacturers. A surge in the popularity of eco-friendly refill pouches for household cleaners is expected to boost the growth of the market. In addition, pouch packaging for surface cleaning products offers various benefits. It is lightweight and portable compared to traditional rigid packaging, providing convenience in handling and storage for consumers. Pouches also allow for effortless dispensing and controlled pouring of cleaning solutions.

The household segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the household segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global surface cleaning products market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The cleaning and disinfection of surfaces in households have become increasingly important in a multi-barrier approach for preventing infections, in addition to hand hygiene is expected to boost the surface cleaning products market. However, the commercial segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032. Growth opportunities for surface cleaning products in the clinic are driven by a variety of factors that emphasize the importance of maintaining a clean and hygienic healthcare environment. Clinics always seek to improve patient safety, reduce the risk of infection, and meet higher standards of cleanliness, thereby creating a demand for surface cleaning products.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global surface cleaning products market revenue, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed significant growth in the healthcare industry, with increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, hospitals, and medical facilities. This expansion creates a larger market for surface cleaning products. In addition, a rise in awareness of the importance of surface cleaning products in households and the commercial sector is boosting the growth of the market. In addition, rapid urbanization and industrial development in the Asia-Pacific region have led to an increase in household and commercial facilities. These facilities require a wide range of surface-cleaning products to maintain cleanliness and hygiene. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032. The growth in awareness of environmental and health concerns drives the demand for green and sustainable cleaning products. The LAMEA region has adopted greener practices, leading to a growth in interest in eco-friendly surface cleaning products. In addition, households and the commercial sector in the LAMEA region have increasingly focused on surface cleaning products and patient safety, which drives the need for effective surface cleaning products to prevent healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and ensure a hygienic environment.

Leading Market Players: -

3M Company

Carrollclean

Diversey Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Medline Industries LP

Metrex Research LLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

The Clorox Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Whiteley Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global surface cleaning products market. These players have adopted different strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

