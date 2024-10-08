EPA seeking information about poisoned cockatoos

Over the past three weeks, at least 22 Sulphur-crested cockatoos were found sick or dead by various members of the public in Gymea, Gymea Bay, Miranda and Grays Point.

NSW EPA Director Operations, Julian Thompson, said toxicological testing of the birds confirmed they were poisoned.

“The results found high levels of methomyl in their systems. Methomyl is an insecticide used for agriculture crops which is toxic to birds ,” Mr Thompson said.

“The killing of birds, whether through intentional or reckless misuse of pesticide, is a serious offence and we are working to find the source of the poison.

“Members of the public reported to WIRES volunteers that the cockatoos were in significant distress after the poisoning.

“Methomyl isn’t suitable for use in home gardens, which raises the question whether this was deliberate.

“Under the Pesticides Act, it is illegal to use pesticides to kill or harm non-target animals such as native birds.

“We encourage anyone with information to come forward by calling our 24/7 Environment Line on 131 555 or emailing info@epa.nsw.gov.au.”

Due to the presence of methomyl, it is not advisable for members of the public to handle the birds. If you find a sick bird and can approach it safely, WIRES advice is to place an upside-down washing basket over the bird for its protection until a carer can attend.

The EPA is working in collaboration with WIRES, Sutherland Shire Council, National Parks and Wildlife Service and Taronga Zoo to find those responsible. Each organisation has a vital role in protecting wildlife from harm.