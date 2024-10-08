Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Appoints Todd Apo to HTA Board

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

GOVERNOR GREEN APPOINTS TODD APO TO HAWAIʻI TOURISM AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

October 7, 2024

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today announced the appointment of Todd Apo to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) board of directors. Apo will serve in the position on an interim basis, pending confirmation by the state Senate. Apo’s term for the seat vacated by Sig Zane extends through June 30, 2028.

“Todd is an accomplished leader with extensive experience in community development, public affairs and legal practice, making him ideal for the HTA board,” said Governor Green. “His diverse skill set and deep understanding of Hawai‘i’s unique cultural landscape will contribute significantly to advancing HTA’s goals.”

Currently CEO of ‘Iole, a nonprofit focused on sustainability and resilience, Apo has previously served in senior roles at the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (formerly the Howard Hughes Corp.), where he integrated cultural values into community initiatives. During his tenure as Honolulu City Council Chair, he oversaw significant legislative initiatives and budget management, strengthening community relationships and enhancing local governance.

Apo earned a Juris Doctorate from the William S. Richardson School of Law and dual A.B. degrees in Computer Science and Economics from Brown University, and combines a strong academic background with a commitment to public service. He serves on numerous boards, including the Hawai‘i Special Olympics and Bishop Museum.

