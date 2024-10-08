Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,139 in the last 365 days.

Boil advisory issued for communities in Adair County due to pressure loss event

DES MOINES -- A boil advisory has been issued for the communities of Greenfield, Fontanelle and Orient in Adair County following a water main break. 

The incident happened around 4:00 p.m. when a contractor hit a 10 inch main near the Greenfield city water tower, resulting in pressure loss. City officials isolated the leak, and repairs are underway. Once repairs are completed the affected area will be disinfected and flushed.

Along with the City of Greenfield, Greenfield Municipal Utilities (GMU) also supplies the Southern Iowa Rural Water Association (SIRWA) #1 - Greenfield and the City of Fontanelle with drinking water. Additionally, the City of Orient receives its water from SIRWA #1 - Greenfield.

Officials have notified affected residents through city Facebook pages and postings in public locations. Customers are encouraged to boil water that will be consumed or used for food preparation. Water should be boiled for two minutes and allowed to cool before use. Water is safe to use for showering, laundry, general washing and outdoor use without boiling.

Bacteria samples will be collected for testing. The boil advisory will be lifted when bacterial samples have tested negative for bacteria.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Boil advisory issued for communities in Adair County due to pressure loss event

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more