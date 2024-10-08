Attorney General's Office Provides Statement on Columbus City School Busing Issue

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The following is a statement from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office regarding the Columbus City School busing litigation:

“It shouldn’t take a lawsuit and an emergency motion to decide to follow the law. Columbus City Schools admitted the law was to transport the children. Glad these kids are finally getting the transportation they were entitled to.

But this is not the end. There are more kids who still are not receiving transportation despite the district’s clear obligation to provide it. Beyond the emergency motion itself, this lawsuit will continue. We’ll continue to fight for the students that Columbus Schools is leaving behind.”

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

-30-