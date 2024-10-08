St. Albans Barracks // Violation of Abuse Prevention Order // Highgate
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2007249
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/7/24 12:00 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Brennan Pepin
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/7/24, Vermont State Police received a report, and subsequently conducted an investigation that found that Brennan Pepin had violated a Relief From Abuse Order on 10/7 at 12:00 PM in Highgate. Pepin was flash cited into Franklin Court for 10/8/24 at 13:00 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/8/24 / 13:00
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
