St. Albans Barracks // Violation of Abuse Prevention Order // Highgate

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2007249

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/7/24 12:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Brennan Pepin

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/7/24, Vermont State Police received a report, and subsequently conducted an investigation that found that Brennan Pepin had violated a Relief From Abuse Order on 10/7 at 12:00 PM in Highgate. Pepin was flash cited into Franklin Court for 10/8/24 at 13:00 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/8/24 / 13:00

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.