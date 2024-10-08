Natchez Mayor Voted Best Local Politician in 2024 'Best of Miss-Lou'

Mayor Dan Gibson during his speech on Oct. 3, 2024 at the Natchez Convention Center. Mayor Dan Gibson and his wife, Marla Toman at the Natchez Convention Center on Oct. 3, 2024. The community gathered at the Natchez Convention Center to celebrate the winners. An entrance to the Natchez Convention Center as seen from Main Street in Downtown Natchez. Mayor Gibson is currently in his second term as Mayor of Natchez. In April 2024, he was re-elected and was the first candidate to run unopposed since 1922.

NATCHEZ, MS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 3rd, 2024, residents gathered at the newly renovated Natchez Convention Center as Stacy Graning of the Natchez Democrat announced the winners of this year's "Best of Miss-Lou" where Dan M. Gibson , Mayor of Natchez was voted "Best Local Politician."Graning, publisher and editor at The Democrat, stated why the annual campaign is important to both the paper and the community by saying, "This is such a rewarding event for us and all the winners because it recognizes what they do each and every day to serve their customers and our community."Mayor Gibson expressed his gratitude for his win saying, "Words are inadequate to express my appreciation for the support of so many. Together, we're keeping our Natchez Renewal going strong and making a difference in this beautiful place we call home."The informal celebration let community members mingle, grab photo ops for social media, and network as everyone celebrated the winners.Mayor Gibson highlighted the community's generosity in his speech stating, "It has been said that Mississippi is the most generous state in the nation, based on charitable contributions tracked by the IRS." Just recently, the City of Natchez has partnered with The Natchez Democrat, the Natchez-Adams Chamber of Commerce, and Listen Up Y'all Media in a Joint Relief Effort for needed supplies and monetary donations for the victims of Hurricane Helene in Lansing, NC.Gibson's speech also touched on the importance of local journalism. "I don't know what we would do without the Natchez Democrat. We as a community are blessed to have our local paper. Across the country, many cities have lost the great American tradition of local newspapers due to changes in the economy and the reading habits of the American public. Fortunately, this has not happened in Natchez."The Democrat's annual campaign honors and recognizes local businesses and people in 250 categories such as best eateries, places to shop, local social media influencer, best bank, and more. The 2024 nomination round was held June 14-28, with voting held online from July 26 to August 11, where over 75,000 votes were cast online.

