U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Tim Walberg for Michigan’s 5th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Tim Walberg to represent Michigan’s Fifth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our endorsement of Representative Tim Walberg in Michigan’s 5th Congressional District,” said Kevin Courtois, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber’s Great Lakes Region. “Representative Walberg has been a champion for Michigan businesses and communities, advancing pro-growth tax and energy policies in Congress, and a leader fostering a regulatory environment that allows Michigan businesses and families to prosper. We are proud to stand with Representative Walberg and look forward to working together in the 119th Congress.”

“I'm proud to have earned the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber,” said Rep. Tim Walberg. “I will continue working to grow jobs, train a competitive workforce, and encourage economic growth and prosperity. As we look forward, we must all work together to cut harmful taxes and regulations, which limit American ingenuity.”

"Tim Walberg is the kind of leader we need in Congress: someone who brings people together and delivers positive results for Michigan families," said Jim Holcomb, President & CEO of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. “Tim is fighting to strengthen our economy, rein in out of control government spending and ensure the American Dream is still achievable for employers and their employees," continued Holcomb. "The Michigan Chamber supports his bid for re-election because his leadership is what our Country needs during these challenging times."