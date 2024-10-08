Nevada Recovery Experts Unite Behind OpiAID

Smart Technology Revolutionizing Addiction Treatment

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevada is stepping up its fight against addiction with a powerful new ally: OpiAID, an advanced smart technology that’s transforming the way recovery care is delivered. As the state continues to grapple with the opioid crisis and other substance use disorders, healthcare professionals, recovery advocates, and addiction specialists are joining forces to champion this cutting-edge solution.

“To be part of such a powerful collaboration is an honor” says Dino Miliotis, recovery advocate and spokesman for OpiAID. “Nevada’s vision to shape the future of recovery is a ray of hope for those who suffer in addiction.”

OpiAID, a leading data science company, is dedicated to making addiction treatment safer and more effective. OpiAID’s technology allows for real-time data monitoring and personalized treatment, offering a more precise, adaptive, and compassionate approach to recovery. The company has created an application that runs with wearable devices. By leveraging machine learning, OpiAID’s AI-based platform analyzes vast amounts of data to provide personalized insights along the path to long-term recovery.

At the heart of OpiAID’s system is its ability to track key patient indicators, such as physical and emotional health, medication adherence, and recovery milestones. This data enables providers to proactively adjust treatment plans, ensuring patients receive the right care at the right time.

“Clinicians in Nevada can see improved patient engagement and better long-term outcomes,” says Kim Riggs, director of Smart Monitoring and Remote Therapy (SMART). “By integrating these insights into care, OpiAID will empower both healthcare providers and patients, facilitating a more effective and sustainable recovery process.”

Kim Riggs is a seasoned expert in public and behavioral health, with over two decades dedicated to improving community well-being and supporting vulnerable populations. Her leadership roles include managing the Nevada Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative and overseeing state and federal funding programs for opioid response. Kim's commitment to service extends to her work with Medicaid services and child welfare, where she has developed policies and programs that make a real difference. Her career is marked by a deep dedication to enhancing service delivery and advocating for effective policies that support the underserved.

“Prior to my brother passing away 2 years ago, he fought a long battle to see his son free of heroin” says Riggs. “I promised him I would not quit in finding a solution—I feel like OpiAID is that solution.”

Bill Teel, CEO of Growler Consulting, co-founder of SMART and a leading specialist in operational oversight of medical and behavioral health services in Las Vegas, shared, “OpiAID is a game-changer for Nevada’s recovery community. It will allow clinicians to monitor patients more closely and intervene early if there are signs of relapse or other issues. This technology will help save lives.”

Nevada’s embrace of OpiAID is not just about advanced tech—it’s about creating a more inclusive, human-centered recovery experience. Traditional addiction treatments often focus solely on physical symptoms, but OpiAID addresses the whole person, including mental health, social connections, and lifestyle factors. The technology also helps recovery experts stay connected to their patients between visits, providing ongoing support that can make a critical difference, especially for those in early recovery.

State recovery organizations are also optimistic about the potential of OpiAID to reduce the stigma associated with addiction. By adopting a scientific, data-driven approach, the hope is that more people will see addiction as a treatable health condition rather than a moral failing.

“As a state that has been heavily impacted by the opioid epidemic, Nevada is in a prime position to lead the charge in adopting new tools like OpiAID,” says Matthew Cox, CEO of Xceleration Consulting and co-founder of SMART. “We’ve seen firsthand the devastating toll addiction takes on families and communities. By embracing smart technology, we’re offering hope to those still suffering and showing the country that recovery can be safer, smarter, and more effective.”

This initiative comes at a pivotal moment in the national recovery conversation, as states across the country search for more innovative and efficient ways to combat addiction. Nevada’s early adoption of OpiAID is already inspiring other regions to consider how smart technology can enhance their own addiction treatment strategies.

Looking forward, experts hope that Nevada’s success with OpiAID will spark a broader shift toward tech-enabled care models. As addiction treatment continues to evolve, the union of human expertise and technology may become the standard for addressing the complex needs of individuals in recovery.

“We aren’t just fostering hope and healing for those impacted by addiction” says frontman Miliotis. “We’re setting a new standard for tech-driven treatment across the country.”

By uniting behind OpiAID, Nevada’s recovery community is not just adapting to change—they’re leading it, opening new doors for thousands of people on the journey to sobriety.

For information on OpiAID-powered programs in Nevada call (702) 817-0212

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.