Anniversary of October 7: A Call for Vigilance and Readiness

ILLINOIS, October 7 - A worldwide technology outage is causing disruption to some State of Illinois online systems. We are aware of this issue and are diligently working on restoration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.