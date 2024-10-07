Submit Release
2024 Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest Winners Announced

Fan Favorite Winner to Be Chosen on Facebook

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has chosen the winners of the annual Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to Debby Berlyn for her photo of a green heron at Brookside Gardens.

Green heron in a forest

Debby shared her experience getting the prize-winning photo:

“I was taking photos of flowers at Brookside Gardens when I spotted this green heron perched on a nearby tree. I didn’t have the long lens on my camera that I usually use for bird photography. But the wider angle of the lens I was using let me capture not only the bird, but also its beautiful surroundings. So sometimes using the wrong lens can work out!”

This year’s contest received more than 1,800 photo submissions.

This year’s grand prize package includes $700, a Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, free entry into next year’s contest, and five copies of the 2025 calendar with the winning image displayed on the cover. In addition to the overall grand prize winner, the judges selected first through third place winners in four seasonal categories—winter, spring, summer, and fall. 

First place winners for the three remaining seasons (other than the grand prize winner) will receive $100, a ​Maryland State Park Passport, and five copies of the 2025 calendar. Second place winners for each season will receive five copies of the calendar. 

Still to be determined is the Fan Favorite, which will be chosen by popular opinion on the department’s Facebook page. Followers are encouraged to “like” and “share” their pick when the photos are posted on October 8, with votes taken through close of business on October 21. The Fan Favorite wins a one-year Maryland State Park Passport and three copies of the calendar.​​

Every winner and the Fan Favorite will have their images published in the department’s 2025 annual calendar, which will be available for sale later in the fall.

The winners of the 2024 Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest are below; larger images of the photos can be found on this online gallery

Winter:

Heron at sunrise by pilings. All are black against the orange water
First Place Winter – Sunrise Heron by Robert Sullivan

Second Place Winter – Snowy January Sunrise at Weverton Cliffs by Andrew Rimel

Carolina chickadee on a branch with a snowflake on its head
Third Place Winter – Princess Chickadee by Madhuri Shenker

Spring:

Green heron on a branch in a green forest
First Place Spring – Green Heron in the Gardens by Debby Berlyne

Gold snail on a gold mushroom
Second Place Spring – Fungi ride by Beamie Young


Third Place Spring – Onion Rain by Sadie Routzahn

Summer:

Snapping turtle submerged just below the surface
First Place Summer – Snapper by Reinhardt Sahmel

Pair of carp mating in shallow water.
Second Place Summer – Carp Mating in the Grasses By Bill Mish

Milky Way over a field
Third Place Summer – Hoopers Island Lights by Ken Rose

Fall: 

leaf covered path between rock formations with root growing out of them
First Place Fall – Yellow Leaf Road by Nathaniel Peck

Chipmunk inside a log
Second Place Fall – Gathering Chipmunk by Rick Dove

Squirrel on a branch eating. Fall leaves surround it.
Third Place Fall – Taking a Lunch Break By Ian Todd

The department thanks all the photographers that submitted photos to this year’s contest. These spectacular images of Maryland’s wildlife, landscapes, waters, and outdoor activities are integral to DNR’s public outreach. Photographers are given credit if their photo is used by the department for any purpose.

Next year’s photo contest will open early in 2025.

