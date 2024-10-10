Concierge Auctions: Greek-Style Bluff-Top Estate "Casa Blanca" in Santa Barbara’s Exclusive More Mesa Shores to Auction

The oceanview home is set to auction in November in cooperation with Kerry Mormann and Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Casa Blanca’, a breathtaking bluff-top property located in the exclusive More Mesa Shores community of Santa Barbara, California, is set to auction next month via Concierge Auctions. The stunning estate, designed and owned by Emmy Award-winning make-up artists Tom and Bari Burman, combines Greek-inspired architecture with modern elegance. Listed for US$5.25 million, the property will be auctioned in collaboration with Kerry Mormann and Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, with starting bids expected between US$1 million and US$3 million. Bidding is set to open on 31 October and close on 12 November via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace.

Located at 5297 Austin Road at the end of a private cul-de-sac, Casa Blanca offers 4,146 square feet of light-filled living space with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a private cabana with a full bath and separate entrance. Designed by the Burmans, the home harmoniously reflects the pair’s affinity for white-walled Greek-style architecture and modern design sensibilities.

"Casa Blanca was our vision of paradise," said Tom Burman, who with his wife Bari is a five-time Primetime Emmy winner and nine-time nominee in the Outstanding Makeup category. "We wanted to create a space to enjoy the natural beauty of the Santa Barbara coast, while offering serenity and inspiration for our creative work. We will always treasure the time we have spent here, watching the sun rise from the east and set over the ocean from our living room."

"Every detail of this home was designed with care," added Bari Burman. "From the soaring ceilings to the light-filled rooms, it’s been a place where we could let our imaginations run free. This house has been more than just a home for us; it’s been a sanctuary where we’ve found peace and artistic expression."

The south façade of the residence boasts expansive Fleetwood sliding glass doors that perfectly frame the panoramic views of the Pacific, flooding the home with natural light and offering seamless indoor-outdoor living. The spacious interior is designed to maximize the vast vistas from every room. Soaring ceilings and oversized walls were specifically designed to accommodate large works of art, adding an element of gallery-like sophistication to the home.

“Casa Blanca is truly an artist’s sanctuary,” said Mormann. “This home is the perfect place to experience the tranquility of coastal living, whether you’re drawn to the ocean’s beauty, the vibrant community, or simply looking for a secluded haven to enjoy Santa Barbara’s unparalleled charm.”

Every detail of the home was thoughtfully designed, including radiant heated cement floors that provide a clean, contemporary feel while ensuring warmth. The stunning central staircase allows natural light to pour through, complemented by an impressive fireplace flanked by floor-to-ceiling windows that anchor the living space. Outside, lush landscaping and a serene patio invite you to enjoy the peaceful sounds of the ocean, while the estate’s bluff-top setting offers frequent views of migratory whales, resident seals, and diverse birdlife, making it a dream home for nature enthusiasts and coastal connoisseurs alike.

“This is truly a one-of-a-kind property," said Ramos. "Casa Blanca combines stunning ocean views, thoughtful design, and a creative spirit that’s hard to find anywhere else. For anyone looking to experience the very best of Santa Barbara coastal living, this is an extraordinary opportunity to own a piece of paradise.”

Casa Blanca is located in the exclusive More Mesa Shores neighborhood, known for its private beach access and scenic coastal views. The community offers peaceful walking trails, parks, and fosters a close-knit environment through shared efforts to preserve the area’s natural beauty. Just 10 miles from downtown Santa Barbara, the estate offers easy access to local amenities, fine dining, and cultural attractions. Additionally, the estate is just 33 miles from the charming town of Solvang and 35 miles from Los Olivos, both renowned for their award-winning wine tasting and stunning scenery. For travelers, the property is just 4 miles from Santa Barbara Airport and a few hours away from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), making this estate ideal for enjoying the quintessential California coastal lifestyle.

