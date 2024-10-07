Vita Coco and Strava Team Up to Keep Runners Motivated & Hydrated Ahead of Marathon

For every mile run through race day in Strava, Vita Coco will donate $1 to &Mother in support of mom-athletes

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) and social fitness tracking app Strava know life can be a balancing act. Working full-time, raising a family, going to school – the pressure to do it all means having to let some things go. Sometimes, it’s marathon training.

That’s why, today, Vita Coco, the leading coconut water brand, is announcing a new challenge on Strava to help runners get back on track. From October 7 until the marathon on November 3, for every mile run as a part of the challenge, Vita Coco is donating $1 (up to $26,200, in honor of the 26.2 miles of the marathon route) to &Mother , an organization dedicated to empowering moms and caregivers nationwide to thrive in their career and motherhood while prioritizing their physical wellbeing.

Whether you’re setting goals for the upcoming marathon or for general wellness and fitness, Vita Coco knows that sometimes life can get in the way, and wants to help you get back on track. Packed with electrolytes and replenishing nutrients, including potassium and magnesium, Vita Coco Coconut Water is the perfect pre-workout, post-workout or after-run recovery drink.

“Since our early days, Vita Coco was always a drink that people picked up when they were exercising to replenish and recharge since it contains electrolytes and nutrients,” said Jane Prior, chief marketing officer of The Vita Coco Company. “We all know that sometimes life just gets in the way, so we’re supporting marathon runners and their training journeys by keeping them hydrated with Vita Coco and on track when they’re committed to doing it all, even when they can’t juggle it all.”

In addition to the dollar-per-mile donation, Vita Coco is boosting runners’ marathon fundraising efforts up to a total of $25,000 – because if life got in the way of training, it probably also got in the way of fundraising. Vita Coco will also have several activations before, during and after the marathon, including a race day essentials giveaway, marathon day cheer station and product distribution, and a post-race cocktail party in NYC.

ABOUT VITA COCO

Vita Coco is the leading coconut water beverage brand, celebrated for bringing the benefits of coconuts to the world. Packed with nutrients and electrolytes, Vita Coco is championed by informed consumers, health and wellness experts, pro-athletes and celebrities as a top beverage option. Vita Coco’s portfolio now includes coconut juice, coconut milk and coconut oil. For more information, please visit vitacoco.com.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Today, over one in 10 households in the United States have tried or regularly consume Vita Coco coconut water. It’s the leading brand of coconut water by sales in the United States and one of the fastest-growing functional beverage categories on the market. In addition to its flagship product, Vita Coco, the Company also produces sustainably packaged water Ever & Ever and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. Across all brands, the Company harnesses the power of people and plants, while balancing purpose and profit. In doing so, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations. The Company is a public benefit corporation in Delaware and is a Certified B Corporation.

