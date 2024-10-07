Huntress Earns #1 Ranking for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) in CRN’s 2024 Annual Report Card

Winning scores across nine major categories, Huntress displaces last year’s winner as number one EDR for managed service providers

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress solution providers ranked the company number one in endpoint detection and response in CRN’s 2024 Annual Report Card (ARC). Huntress swept the EDR category with high rankings based on solution provider evaluations of channel-friendly product offerings, high-value partner benefits, and the ability to foster long-term, successful partnerships. In addition, Huntress’ managed Identity Threat Detection and Response (formerly MDR for Microsoft 365) was ranked in the top two.

“A huge thank you to the MSP Community for trusting Huntress, voting us as the industry-leading EDR, and as a leader for MDR. The continued support and feedback from our valued partners is the motivation behind our never-ending push to deliver enterprise-grade and cost-effective solutions,” said Tracie Orisko, Senior Director of Community at Huntress.

Among the most prestigious honors in the IT industry, CRN's ARC Awards provides vendors with valuable feedback based on thousands of survey responses from solution providers and honors vendors who offer best-in-class products, partner program resources, partner support, and managed and cloud services.

Huntress managed EDR was voted #1 amongst U.S. service providers in several key categories, including:

Product quality and reliability

Technical innovation

Capability and ease of integration

Pre and post-sales support

Training

Ease of doing business

Integration with services management tools

Profit potential

Managed and cloud services



Huntress Identity Threat Detection and Response (formerly MDR for Microsoft 365) received high scores in the following categories:

Quality and reliability

Richness of product features and functionality

Technical innovation

Compatibility and ease of integration

"We’re thrilled to recognize technology vendors whose partners have selected as the gold standard for products, services, and programs that support solution provider success in the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “The winners of this year’s CRN Annual Report Card Awards demonstrate continuous dedication to building strong partnerships and delivering long-term value and opportunity for their solution provider partners.”

