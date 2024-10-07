Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size to Hit USD 202.91 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

The global in-vitro diagnostics market size was valued at USD 115.79 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 125.45 billion in 2025 to USD 202.91 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-vitro diagnostics, or IVD, are medical devices and reagents used to examine body fluids and tissues to diagnose diseases, conditions, and infections. In-vitro diagnostics use PCR, microarrays, sequencing, and mass spectrometry. These technologies make test samples. In vitro diagnosis also uses clinical chemistry, tissue diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, and hematology. In clinical chemistry, laboratory tests include liver panel tests, lipid profiles, and thyroid function tests. Thyroid function tests also draw blood. Blood is tested for thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). HIV, hepatitis, and others can be detected using polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Innovations in IVD products, service designs, and technology have encouraged doctors and researchers to abandon traditional diagnostic methods and personalized medicines. This change is due to personalized medicine. The rise in chronic and infectious diseases is the main factor driving the growth of the in-vitro diagnostics market. The growing population of older adults prone to immune system dysfunctions also contributes to market growth. Personalized medicine's use in treating persistent diseases like cancer also contributes to market growth. Expanding in vitro diagnostic products, technologies, software, and services contributes to market growth.



Market Dynamics

Rising Chronic and infectious Disease Sufferers and Technological Advancement Drives the Global Market

In the current economy, chronic diseases like TB, cancer, CVD, and diabetes have increased. Infectious diseases such as digestive, respiratory, and STDs have also increased (sexually transmitted diseases). Increased disease prevalence is expected to drive demand for diagnostic devices, which drives the vitro diagnostics market. Heart disease and diabetes increase the demand for in vitro diagnostics: genetics, lifestyle, and diet cause diabetes and obesity. Rapid urbanization and dietary changes are spreading these diseases rapidly. According to the American Diabetes Association, smoking, alcohol, refined carbohydrates (white rice), decreased physical activity, inadequate nutrition, and a westernized diet and lifestyle contribute to the diabetes epidemic. Chronic liver disease causes inflammation, cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma. The liver also produces coagulation proteins. Decompensated liver cirrhosis patients have impaired synthetic function or cannot synthesize proteins. This condition requires prompt medical attention and a professional diagnosis. Rising diabetes rates drive market growth.

In the past, only clinical laboratories used IVD technology. In the past, pregnancy tests were done in clinics. Urine samples can be placed on test sticks and used at home. These tests are precise, quick, and accessible. Glucometers can check blood glucose levels. A mouth swab with a diagnostic device can be used to perform an HIV test at home. Home HIV testing is also possible. In the past, blood samples were drawn and analyzed in clinical laboratories. Digital pathology is one recent advancement in conventional methods. Recent technological advances enabled these changes. Pathology lab diagnostics use cutting-edge digital instruments. Digital pathology requires glass slides. Digital pathology solutions turn glass slides into digital ones. Advancements in IVD's conventional technologies are driving market growth. These developments boost the global in-vitro diagnostics market.

Potential Outsourcing Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Because IVD tests are performed outside the patient's body, they are less complicated methods for testing a sample. IVD tests are currently performed in public hospitals; however, as hospitals increasingly contract out their pathology work to private laboratories, the role of private laboratories has grown. Outsourcing these tests to laboratories is a current trend in Germany, and it is expected to continue for some time. Private labs and international laboratory chains are introducing new regulations in emerging markets where they operate to expand their networks in various regions. Because many hospitals send their IVD testing to private laboratories, private laboratories have many opportunities in the gnostics market.

Regional Analysis

North America is the highest revenue contributor, growing with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. This is partly because of a large patient population and the early adoption of advanced IVD techniques for disease diagnosis. A large aging population in North America has led to steady growth in the in-vitro diagnostics market. Growth in infectious and chronic diseases is a significant factor in the region's In-vitro diagnostics market. As a result, rising cancer rates are expected to fuel the expansion of this industry in the region. In addition, the market's expansion is aided by significant efforts to raise awareness about the importance of early cancer detection.

Asia-Pacific is the second-largest contributor to the market and is estimated to reach around USD 36,799.92 million at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. An increasing number of elderly residents in the area is an important growth factor for the market. Chronic diseases like cancer are becoming more common among the elderly, which explains the rise in the number of people in their golden years—the market for in vitro diagnostics. In addition, rising healthcare costs and advances in cancer screening technology are expected to boost the market over the next few years.

Key Highlights

Based on the product, the global in-vitro diagnostics market has been categorized into reagents, instruments, and services & software.The reagents segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.



Based on the technique, the global in-vitro diagnostics market has been categorized into immunodiagnostics, hematology, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, and clinical chemistry.The clinical chemistry segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global in-vitro diagnostics market has been categorized into infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, nephrological diseases, and gastrointestinal diseases. The Infectious diseasessegment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on the End-usertype, the global in-vitro diagnostics market has been categorized into standalone laboratories, hospitals, academics & medical schools, and point-of-care. The standalone laboratories segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

North America is the highest revenue contributor, growing with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Roche Diagnostics Siemens Healthineers Abbott Laboratories Danaher Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific bioMérieux Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) Qiagen Hologic, Inc. Sysmex Corporation PerkinElmer, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories Cepheid Illumina, Inc. Myriad Genetics Agilent Technologies Grifols

Recent Developments



January 2024- ELITechGroup launched the CE-IVDR certified GI Bacterial PLUS ELITe MGB Kit, enhancing its IVD portfolio with precise detection of major gastrointestinal bacterial pathogens like Campylobacter spp., Clostridium difficile, and Salmonella spp.

Segmentation

By Product and Services Reagents & Kits Instruments Data Management Software Services By Technology Immunoassays Clinical Chemistry Molecular Diagnostics Hematology Microbiology Coagulation & Hemostasis Urinalysis Chromatography & Mass Spectrometry By Applications Infectious Diseases Oncology Endocrinology Cardiology Blood Screening Genetic Testing Autoimmune Diseases Allergy Diagnostics Drug Monitoring & Testing Bone & Mineral Disorders Coagulation Testing Blood Group Typing Other Applications By End-User Hospital & Clinics Clinical Laboratories Home Care Settings Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Other End Users By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East And Africa Latin America

