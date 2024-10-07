Miracle Cash & More launches novel liquidity pool on the popular Avalanche blockchain

Latest Phoenic Leveller platform enables first-of-its-kind leveraged liquidity trading in the DeFi space, providing traders with increased flexibility and greater return potential.

KYRENIA, CYPRUS, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miracle Cash & More, a leader in decentralized finance (DeFi) innovation, is proud to announce the launch of its new liquidity pool on the Avalanche blockchain. This innovative pool, called Phoenic Leveller, marks the first platform to enable users to leverage their liquidity positions—a breakthrough in the world of DeFi. By offering this capability, Miracle Cash & More aims to provide traders with increased flexibility and expanded opportunities to maximize their returns.

Unlocking access to borrow and trade larger positions

The Phoenic Leveller liquidity pool allows users to amplify their liquidity positions, unlocking new potential in a rapidly evolving financial landscape. Leveraged liquidity trading is a cutting-edge feature that distinguishes this platform from traditional liquidity pools, where participants are typically limited to simply providing liquidity. With Phoenic Leveller, traders can now utilize their existing assets to borrow and trade larger positions, opening the door to higher returns and more dynamic trading strategies.

Harnessing the power of the Avalanche blockchain, Phoenic Leveller benefits from the network’s high scalability, low fees, and fast transaction times. Avalanche’s infrastructure ensures that traders experience a truly efficient trading environment, whether they are just entering the world of DeFi or are seasoned professionals. By combining leverage with Avalanche’s advanced blockchain technology, Miracle Cash & More has created a platform that is both accessible and sophisticated, catering to users at all experience levels.



Phoenic Leveller combines with Avalanche in a secure and scalable ecosystem



“We’re incredibly excited to introduce leveraged liquidity trading through Phoenic Leveller,” said Hakan Törehan, CEO of Miracle Cash & More. “This innovative product, born from our Code Node investors, is set to become an on-chain NFT and marks a pivotal advancement in the DeFi space. By integrating with Avalanche, we’re providing traders with a secure, scalable, and dynamic environment to maximize opportunities. It’s a true game-changer in how people engage with decentralized finance.



This launch also aligns with our recent strategic partnership with Ingenico, a global leader with a POS merchant network of over 40 million units, further demonstrating Miracle Cash & More’s commitment to shaping the future of financial technology.”



The benefits for users of Phoenic Leveller are significant. With the ability to leverage liquidity, traders can potentially increase their returns by accessing more capital than they initially contribute. This creates greater flexibility in their trading strategies, allowing for more effective risk management and capital efficiency. Miracle Cash & More’s intuitive platform design makes these advanced features accessible to both novice and experienced traders. The low transaction fees and quick settlement times provided by Avalanche make the platform cost-effective and efficient, ensuring that users can focus on their trading without unnecessary delays or expenses.

Smart contracts for high level transparency

Moreover, the platform’s security measures are bolstered by the use of smart contracts, which automate transactions and provide a high level of transparency and protection for users’ assets. In practice, this means that users can trade with confidence, knowing that their positions and liquidity are safeguarded within a secure blockchain framework.

The launch of Phoenic Leveller is part of Miracle Cash & More’s broader strategy to expand its service offerings in the DeFi space. By integrating advanced trading capabilities into its platform, Miracle Cash & More is positioning itself as a leader in decentralized finance innovation. Phoenic Leveller is just one of several initiatives aimed at providing users with more control over their financial positions and more opportunities for growth in the blockchain economy.

Miracle Cash & More also supports the Phoenic Token, which plays a central role in its ecosystem. The company has implemented a strategic acquisition plan, allocating a portion of its monthly revenue to purchasing Phoenic Tokens. This buy-back initiative is designed to support the token’s market value, ensuring stability and growth for both the platform and its users. Through the Phoenic Leveller platform, users can also trade Phoenic Tokens for other supported cryptocurrencies, providing even greater flexibility and liquidity within the ecosystem.





Serdar Özerman info@miraclecash.com

