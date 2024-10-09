Team Engine Integrates WhatsApp to Enhance H-2B & Latino Workforce Communication

WhatsApp messaging within Team Engine

New Feature Improves Employer Communication with Workers Who Rely on WhatsApp

We released AI-driven message translation last year; this is another major release to help our customers support and communicate critical operational and company information to their entire workforce.” — Carlos del Pozo

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Engine, a leading software platform for the green industries, has introduced a WhatsApp integration, making it easier than ever for companies to communicate with their field workforces, particularly those without access to email or text messaging.This new feature supports businesses that rely on diverse local teams and H-2B visa workers, many of whom don’t have U.S. phone numbers or access to text messaging.For landscaping companies, staying connected with a dispersed workforce can be difficult when traditional communication channels like email and phone calls fall short. Team Engine solves this challenge by enabling and automating two-way text communication. However, until now, it has not offered the same capability for communicating with H-2B workers and other Spanish-speaking field staff that primarily use WhatsApp.Siu Mei Hau Yon, HR Manager at Hidden Creek Landscaping, uses Team Engine for all employee communications (e.g. reminders, announcements, surveys & more) but has historically had trouble reaching their sizable H-2B workforce."We lose contact with our H-2B workers when they’re back in their home country,” she said. “It’s an absolute game-changer that we’re now able to use Team Engine to communicate with those who don't have a U.S. phone number."Gail Reinhart, People and Talent Director at Five Seasons Landscape Management, echoed Siu Mei, pointing out that many of their employees have phones, but not a U.S. phone number.“This WhatsApp integration with Team Engine is so valuable because, until now, many of our employees couldn’t receive the messages we sent via text message and email."In 2023, The United States welcomed 211,666 H-2B workers, and nearly 40% of those were for landscaping positions. WhatsApp is a popular choice for landscaping teams because it allows these employees to stay connected without needing a U.S. phone number, making it essential for those without traditional phone service.“About 70% of our workforce is Hispanic, and most use WhatsApp to stay connected with friends and family,” said Siu Mei Hau Yon.Her experience reflects that of many other landscaping companies, and highlights the importance of reaching workers where they already communicate. This WhatsApp integration, combined with Team Engine’s AI-driven message translation , ensures employer communications are received and understood by every employee, no matter their language or platform.“At Team Engine, we’re focused on helping companies bridge the gaps between them and their field workforces, which often include language barriers and technology access,” said Team Engine Co-Founder Carlos del Pozo. “We released AI-driven message translation last year, and this is another major release to help our customers support and communicate critical operational and company information to their entire workforce.”About Team EngineTeam Engine builds solutions to the challenges that companies in the green industry face in keeping their workforce connected, especially with the complexities of distributed teams who speak multiple languages. By automating hiring and employee communication, Team Engine helps businesses build and retain high-performing teams, even in the most challenging labor markets.Learn more about this and other new features: teamengine.io/blog/product-updates.

