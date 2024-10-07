Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,949 in the last 365 days.

The N.C. Department of Revenue Publishes Notice On State Tax Relief For Victims of Hurricane Helene

The N.C. Department of Revenue has published an important notice that details the state tax relief available to victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

Read the notice.

Additional information: you can go to this page for more information about the recovery from Hurricane Helene, including executive orders.   

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The N.C. Department of Revenue Publishes Notice On State Tax Relief For Victims of Hurricane Helene

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more