High Level Disinfection Services Global Market 2024 To Reach $45.05 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.8%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high level disinfection services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $28.36 billion in 2023 to $31 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to healthcare facility compliance, increased surgical procedures, stringent regulatory standards, focus on patient safety, global pandemics and infectious disease outbreaks, increasing geriatric population.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global High Level Disinfection Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The high level disinfection services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $45.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand from emerging markets, personalized medicine and advanced therapies, global health security initiatives, sustainable disinfection practices, increased awareness of antimicrobial resistance.

Growth Driver Of The High Level Disinfection Services Market

The increasing prevalence of dental disorders is expected to propel the growth of the high-level disinfection services market going forward. Dental disorders, also known as oral disorders or oral diseases, are a range of conditions that affect the teeth, gums, mouth, and associated structures. The purpose of high-level disinfection services in dental disorder treatment is to prevent the spread of bacterial and viral pathogens during patient treatment.

Which Market Players Are Driving The High Level Disinfection Services Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Altapure LLC, Steris Corporation, Microchem Laboratory LLC, Metrex Research LLC, Rentokil Initial PLC., Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., Aseptic Health LLC, Bio Decontamination Ltd., Fortive Corporation, Getinge AB, ISS World Services A/S, Jani-King International Inc., Ecolab Inc., Olympus Corporation, Lifemed Technologies Pvt Ltd., Sterigenics U.S.LLC, Belimed Deutschland GmbH, Cantel Medical Corp, Matachana Group, MMM Münchener Medizin Mechanik GmbH, Steelco S.p.A., TSO3 Inc., Tuttnauer Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Unilever plc, CISA Group, Diversey Inc.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The High Level Disinfection Services Market Size?

Major companies operating in the high-level disinfection services market are increasing their focus on introducing innovative products, such as Tristel ULT disinfecting foam, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Tristel ULT disinfecting foam is a highly effective and convenient solution for medical instrument disinfection, providing a quick and reliable way to ensure proper hygiene in healthcare settings.

How Is The Global High Level Disinfection Services Market Segmented?

1) By Services: In House, Outsource

2) By Compound: Formaldehyde, Glutaraldehyde, Ortho-Phthalaldehyde, Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid, Other Components

3) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The High Level Disinfection Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

High Level Disinfection Services Market Definition

High-level disinfection services refer to the treatment of medical equipment and dental tools to prevent most live bacteria, except certain spores and prions, when a high load is present. High-level disinfection services are used in healthcare to chemically disinfect reusable medical and dental devices to avoid healthcare-associated infections in patients.

