COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING EXPANDS INTO MICHIGAN’S UPPER PENINSULA

MARQUETTE, MI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® , an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, has opened its first location in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula at 363 US-41 East in Negaunee, MI. New franchise owners Maxfield and Michelle Dukler will provide donation pickups, general labor assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly junk removal and moving services for area residents and businesses.The Marquette-area location will also service clients in Ishpeming, Harvey, Gwinn, Escanaba, Munising, Houghton, Iron Mountain, Gladstone, Republic, Rock River, Au Train, and Christmas Michigan.“Everyone in my family is a business owner and I always expected to follow in their footsteps and own my own business as well,” said Max Dukler, franchise owner of the Marquette, MI location. “I hired College HUNKS to move me when I lived in Texas and was relocating from Austin to Houston and was impressed with the brand’s service and culture. So when I started looking for a franchise to invest in I immediately knew I wanted it to be College HUNKS.”College HUNKS is a trusted mover providing exceptional service and professionalism for nearly 20 years across the United States, moving thousands of satisfied customers every year. The Marquette team can tailor its services to fit each client whether it’s a full-service relocation or smaller, trash pickup, furniture staging, vehicle loading, and more. All moving costs are provided upfront so there are no surprise fees."We’re thrilled that Max had such a positive experience as a customer of College HUNKS that it made him want to invest in our company and become a franchisee,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. “His passion for the brand and entrepreneurial spirit make him a great partner for growing our business in Michigan as we expand into the Upper Peninsula.”College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company dedicated to being a part of the community. College HUNKS recently celebrated donating 5 million meals to U.S. Hunger by donating two meals for every moving or junk-hauling job completed. The Marquette HUNKS team plans to connect with the brand’s goodwill efforts as well as participate in community events and with local charities.For more information about the Marquette, MI HUNKS, visit https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/marquette or call 906-250-1164.About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and MovingCollege HUNKS Hauling Junk & Movingwas originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com IMAGE: HERE

