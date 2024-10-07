Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,100 New WV Business Registrations for September of 2024

Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,100 new businesses statewide during the month of September according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

McDowell County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of 11 new business registrations, a 1.66% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Pocahontas, Raleigh, Mason and Clay County also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth:

McDowell County - 1.66% growth Pocahontas County - 1.63% growth Raleigh County - 1.52% growth Mason County - 1.49% growth Clay County - 1.48% growth

Counties that led the state in total businesses registered in September include Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, Raleigh and Jefferson.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

Kanawha County - 121 new registrations Monongalia County - 98 new registrations Berkeley County - 86 new registrations Raleigh County - 75 new registrations Jefferson County - 60 new registrations

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,511 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024. Wayne County led all 55 counties with an 17.08% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.