MACAU, October 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for June - August 2024 decreased by 0.9% over the previous period (May - July 2024) to 214.5. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (211.3) and Taipa & Coloane (227.3) fell by 1.0% and 0.2% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (230.4) went down by 1.1% from the previous period; the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (220.0) and Taipa & Coloane (271.9) dipped by 1.3% and 0.5% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings of 5 years old or less and for those over 20 years old fell by 1.7% and 1.4% respectively, whereas the index for those between 6 and 10 years old grew by 0.8%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (273.2) decreased by 0.1%.

With respect to usable floor area, the indices for residential units with a usable floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres and for those with a floor area of less than 50 square metres decreased by 1.2% and 0.3% respectively from the previous period, while the index for those with a floor area of 100 square metres and over increased by 0.6%.

In comparison with June - August 2023, the overall residential property price index fell by 13.6%; the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane registered respective decreases of 13.9% and 12.1%.