Treasury and IRS issue final regulations identifying syndicated conservation easement transactions as abusive tax transactions

IR-2024-259, October 7, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service today issued final regulations identifying certain syndicated conservation easement transactions as "listed transactions" – abusive tax transactions that must be reported to the IRS.

Syndicated conservation easements have been included in the IRS’ annual list of Dirty Dozen tax schemes for many years.

“These regulations send a clear signal on abusive syndicated conservation easement arrangements, which generate high fees for promoters and willing participants who gamed the tax system with grossly inflated appraisals,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “As the Senate Finance Committee has shown in its review, abusive syndicated conservation easement transactions are operating too often as nothing more than retail tax shelters that let taxpayers buy deductions at the end of any given year.”

In these transactions, investors typically acquire an interest in a partnership that owns land and then claim an inflated charitable contribution deduction based on a grossly overvalued appraisal. Going forward, participants and material advisors will need to report their participation in these transactions using Forms 8886 and 8918.

The IRS previously identified certain SCE transactions as listed transactions in Notice 2017-10. These final regulations, consistent with Notice 2017-10, identify certain SCE transactions as listed transactions. The issuance of these final regulations clarifies that participants and material advisors must report these transactions, including any transactions that were completed in taxable years that are still open.

This listed transaction regulation is part of a multifaceted IRS approach that is succeeding in protecting the integrity of the tax system. On a related front, the IRS has enjoyed significant success in the courts resulting in a number of syndicated partnerships having their grossly inflated easement valuations reduced for tax purposes to what the actual market value was at the time of the donation, with the partners claiming the inflated deduction often incurring substantial penalties.

The commitment to making sure that partnerships, other pass-through entities, and their owners comply with the tax law is a significant part of the agency’s strategic plan.