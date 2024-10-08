Relaunch of VILI Post Top LED Lights with Selectable Wattage and Selectable Kelvin

VILI - LED Post Top Light, Selectable Kelvin and Selectable Wattage VILI - LED Post Top Light VILI LED Post Top Light with Selectable Wattage and Kelvin VILI - LED Post Top Light 30/50/60w and 60/80/100w Dimensions VILI - LED Post Top Lighting Application

The VILI is a classic-styled post-top LED light that has selectable Kelvin and wattage. Get the right amount of light on-site with the flick of a switch.

VILI allows quick on-site adjustments to light levels or color temperatures, adapting to changing needs by increasing brightness or matching surrounding light tones with a simple switch on the fixture” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures is thrilled to announce the relaunch of one of its decorative street lighting solutions: the VILI LED post top lights, featuring selectable wattage and selectable Kelvin options. The VILI, a classic-styled post-top LED light has two versions; the VILI 30/50/60 watts, producing 3,300, 5,500, or 6,600 lumens, and the VILI 60/80/100 watts, producing 6,600, 8,800, or 11,000 lumens respectively at 110 lumens per watt. Being selectable, the watts used can be changed in the field with a simple flick of a switch on the post light. The Kelvin is also selectable and can be changed in the field, with options of 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K, adjusted with a simple flick of a switch. Here are three (3) ways the VILI post-top LED lights deliver adaptable and efficient outdoor lighting solutions.

Focused, Efficient Lighting: LEDs are positioned to direct light downward, maximizing visibility and minimizing wasted light. This targeted design enhances illumination in parking lots, walkways, and streets while reducing light pollution, making it ideal for large outdoor spaces.

Superior Light Quality: The anti-glare, textured polycarbonate lens ensures even light distribution without harsh glare, creating a comfortable environment. This enhances visibility and reduces eye strain, which is crucial for public and commercial areas requiring safe, welcoming lighting.

Customizable Power & Color: The VILI series offers two wattage options; 30/50/60w and 60/80/100w, so users can easily select the best output for their needs. Additionally, Kelvin options of 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K provide control over color temperature, allowing users to match existing lighting or create the desired ambiance. This flexibility ensures energy efficiency and optimized performance, tailored for various outdoor applications.

"With the ability to adjust both wattage and Kelvin, VILIs offer incredible flexibility for customers," said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. "In many cases, fixtures are chosen based on specs alone. With VILI, if different light levels or color temperatures are needed, users can make adjustments quickly and easily. This control allows VILI to adapt to changing needs, whether increasing brightness or matching the surrounding light tone, all with a simple switch adjustment on-site."

The VILI Post Top LED Lights are available in two selectable wattage ranges; VILI 30w/50w/60w and VILI 60w/80w/100w delivering up to 6,600 and 11,000 lumens, respectively. These fixtures include 3CCT Selectable color temperatures (3000K, 4000K, 5000K), providing lighting ambiance ranging from warm white to cool white as per the customer’s requirements. VILIs feature ADC12 die-cast housing and an IP65 rating for durability. Optional features include a button photocell sensor for automatic on/off and an Acrylic/PC diffuser for uniform light distribution. With Type V optics VILIs provide uniformed light distribution over large areas. The fixtures mount on a 2/7" vertical tenon, operate from -40°C to +45°C, and provide surge protection. It is UL and DLC listed has a 50,000-hour lifespan and comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

