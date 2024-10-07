Military Embedded System Market

Ability of modern embedded systems to resolve the dependability, safety, and efficiency issues that plague traditional computing systems drive the market growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research " The Global Military Embedded System Market Size Reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2031, Growing with 7.9% of CAGR ." These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches collaborations expansion joint ventures agreements and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.The global military embedded system market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 378 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09055 Compactness, affordability, and robustness of an embedded system, which make it suitable for a variety of uses in the military and defense industry, the rise in demand for military expenditure around the globe, and the ability of modern embedded systems to resolve the dependability, safety, and efficiency issues that plague traditional computing systems drive the growth of the global military embedded system market.The military embedded system market is segmented on the basis of product type, platform, component, application, and region. By product type, the market is classified into motherboard & computer-on-module (COM), OPEN VPX, VME Bus, Compact-PCI (Board & Serial), and others. By component, the market is classified into hardware and software. By platform, the market is classified into airborne, land, naval, and space. By application, the market is classified into radar, command & control, avionics, electronic warfare, communication & navigation, weapon fire control system, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A09055 Impact of COVID-19● The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe detrimental impact on economies all around the world as well as on the manufacturing of embedded system, subsystem, and components for the military● R&D in the processor manufacturing business has been negatively impacted, due to the global travel limitations implemented by nations to contain the COVID-19 pandemic● Sales of military embedded system are directly proportional to the demand from end-use industries namely defense forces, aerospace, governments, and others. However, the demand for military embedded system in defense industry was greatly affected owing to import-export restrictions, closed borders, and supply chain disruptions due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.● Economic slowdown has affected the modernization of defense forces across the world as majority of government funding were diverted towards healthcare sector owing to rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, impacting the market growthEnquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09055 By component, the software sub-segment dominated the global military embedded system market share in 2021. An embedded system is a mix of computer hardware and software that is designed to perform a certain function. Additionally, embedded system may operate as part of a bigger system. The system may be programmable or may only perform certain functions. Embedded System and hardware are managed by the software. The fundamental goal of embedded system software is to manage the operation of a group of hardware components without sacrificing their intended function or efficiency. Software-embedded systems are smaller than conventional computers, which makes them more portable and appropriate for mass production of embedded systems. The use of synthetic instruments (SI) in electronic testing of military system is a significant trend.By platform, the land sub-segment dominated the global military embedded system market share in 2021. Development of sophisticated electronic system and mission-critical embedded system and rise in demand for surveillance activities owing to geographical instability contribute toward the expansion of the market. The hostile environment embedded computer system are projected to assist the Army in utilizing commercial off-the-shelf electronics in military ground vehicles.Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for one-third of the global military embedded system market share and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast timeframe. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.Leading players of the global military embedded system market analyzed in the research include Intel Corporation, Mercury Systems, Inc. 