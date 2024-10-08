The Forbes School of Business and Technology® SHRM Chapter at UAGC Awarded Merit Award for 2023-2024

At UAGC, we are committed to providing our students with the tools and experiences necessary to become successful leaders in the ever-evolving field of human resources” — Maja Zelihic, dean of the Forbes School of Business and Technology®

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Forbes School of Business and Technology® Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Chapter at the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) has been honored with the Merit Award for the 2023-2024 application window. This accolade, awarded by SHRM, recognizes outstanding achievements in chapter operations, commitment to meaningful programs and services, and contributions to the personal and professional growth of Human Resources students and future business leaders.Receiving this distinguished recognition signifies the growth and development of the UAGC Human Resources Management (HRM) program , positioning its students as future business leaders capable of crafting strategic solutions that impact businesses and communities alike. The chapter’s dedicated leadership and student officers have worked tirelessly to deliver exceptional programming that meets SHRM standards, ensuring a solid foundation for students as they prepare for success in the human resources field.This achievement would not have been possible without the exceptional contributions of Katie Thiry, assistant dean for Organizational Studies and professor in the Forbes School of Business and Technologyat UAGC, and Debra Culler, faculty member in the Forbes School of Business and Technologyat UAGC.Thiry, a key driving force in aligning the UAGC HRM program with SHRM’s rigorous standards, has ensured that students are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in today’s competitive business environment. As a founding member of the SHRM chapter, Thiry has consistently demonstrated her commitment to the growth and development of the HRM program.Culler has been instrumental in the success of the SHRM chapter at UAGC. Her ongoing support, guidance, and leadership with the student officers have made a significant impact on the chapter’s activities and overall operations. Culler’s dedication has fostered a thriving environment for future HR professionals to grow and develop their leadership skills.This award also celebrates the dedication and hard work of the following UAGC student officers:• Stacy Schneider, president• Fransheska Rodriguez, vice president• Nafeesah Williams, director of communications and social mediaTheir leadership and collaborative efforts have greatly contributed to the quality and effectiveness of the UAGC HRM program, ensuring that their fellow students benefit from an enriched academic experience.“This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our SHRM chapter leaders, student officers, and faculty members,” said Maja Zelihic, dean of the Forbes School of Business and Technologyat UAGC. “At UAGC, we are committed to providing our students with the tools and experiences necessary to become successful leaders in the ever-evolving field of human resources. I am incredibly proud of the impact our students and faculty continue to make, not only within our institution but also within the broader community. This Merit Award exemplifies the level of excellence we strive to achieve each day at UAGC.”The impact of this award extends beyond the university, as the chapter’s efforts reflect a commitment to fostering leadership, community involvement, and strategic thinking in the business world. By developing strong, capable HR leaders, UAGC and its SHRM chapter are helping to shape the future of human resources and business practices, positively impacting local, national, and global communities.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will join the University of Arizona's online community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

