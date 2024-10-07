Juvenile Injured in Dirt Bike Crash

CONTACT:

CO Rachael Stocker

603-744-5470

October 5, 2024

Freedom, NH – On Saturday October 5, shortly after 12:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a juvenile was injured while operating a dirt bike on a private property in Freedom. The operator was attempting to take a sharp left-hand turn when the dirt bike jackknifed, causing the operator to roll over the handlebars. Members from the Freedom Fire Department, Carroll County Sherriff Department and Action Ambulance responded. The operator was taken by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway where he was treated for a left wrist injury.

The operator was properly equipped wearing both a helmet and eye protection. The crash and injury were likely a result of a combination of inexperience and an improper turn. The Fish and Game Department would like to remind OHRV enthusiasts that even when properly equipped, accidents can result in injuries and care should always be taken when operating a motorized recreational vehicle.