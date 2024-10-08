Cycle Labs Partners with Accenture to Transform Blue Yonder Dispatcher Upgrade Cycle

Together, we’re empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their supply chain networks and giving the dedicated Dispatcher following a reliable path forward.” — Josh Owen, CEO of Cycle Labs

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Labs, a leading software company in enterprise test automation and creator of the patented Cycle® Continuous Test Automation Platform, and Accenture, a global leader in professional services that embraces the power of technology and human ingenuity to create value and shared success for customers, announce the release of the Accenture Blue Yonder Dispatcher 2024 Test Automation Service.

This newly developed Blue Yonder Dispatcher Automated Testing Solution is designed to achieve up to 90% base product coverage of end-to-end processes for Dispatcher 2024, right out of the box. Combined with Cycle's performance framework, this solution provides the ability to automate system, end-to-end, and functional unit tests for regression and performance testing, as well as a suite of reusable utilities for greater flexibility. It also includes features like SQL and Web UI validation, error and test run reporting, and support for performance and API testing. Additionally, it offers enhanced SQL capabilities for more advanced testing needs. Customers can seamlessly build on these standard test cases with custom scenarios tailored to unique business requirements. Through this partnership, the combination of Accenture’s comprehensive testing services and Cycle Labs’ reusable, scalable test libraries enables accelerated upgrades, de-risked transformation programs, and more efficient testing processes.

"We are thrilled to call Accenture a Premier partner. Their use of the scalability and adaptability of the Cycle® platform to architect a comprehensive test library for Dispatcher 2024 demonstrates the power of combining our technology with functional expertise,” said Josh Owen, CEO of Cycle Labs. “Our collaboration helps customers navigate the complex upgrade process, providing faster deployment, reduced delivery timelines, and significant operational efficiencies. Together, we’re empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their supply chain networks and giving the dedicated Dispatcher following a reliable path forward.”

Kerrin Arens, Managing Director at Accenture, who leads Accenture’s EMEA fulfillment practice, emphasized the strategic benefits of the partnership: “This collaboration brings together Accenture’s deep industry knowledge, reusable frameworks, and investments in innovation with Cycle Labs’ powerful automation platform. By combining our strengths, we enable our customers to innovate at scale, leveraging automation to simplify life, improve resiliency, and ensure sustainable business outcomes. Our customers will benefit from faster, more reliable test execution, allowing them to focus on growth without the risk of disruptions.”

The Accenture Blue Yonder Dispatcher 2024 Test Automation Service not only supports comprehensive coverage of Dispatcher functionalities but also allows businesses to enhance and extend their test capabilities as needed. This ensures that customers can maintain high levels of efficiency and reliability in their warehouse management systems while minimizing the risk of errors during upgrades.

As accredited Blue Yonder partners, Cycle Labs and Accenture’s approach is to deliver end-to-end supply chain transformation, from strategy through execution. With the integration of these continuous testing capabilities, the new offering helps customers onboard faster, achieve sustainable cost transformation, and ensure their systems are ready to support business growth while minimizing operational risks.

About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs is a software company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. They encourage their customers and team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle® Continuous Test Automation Platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit cyclelabs.io.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments, and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth, and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 750,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data, and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise, and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions, and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X, and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.