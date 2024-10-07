Idaho’s Best Place to Work is hiring for 15+ positions.

CBH Homes, 12th largest private company and #1 Homebuilder in Idaho, is hosting a job fair.

Meridian, Idaho, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking for a new career opportunity in the Treasure Valley? CBH Homes, Idaho's leading home builder and a Best Place to Work in Idaho, is hosting a Job Fair on October 8th. Applicants can connect directly with the CBH team and explore 15 open positions in sales, construction management, administration, trades, and more.

"We need to grow our team, and grow it quickly," said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. "We’re looking for strong, fun team members to join an award-winning culture. At CBH, we build more than just homes, we build dreams and more importantly, we build people. "

CBH Homes has earned a reputation for its award-winning culture, featured in books and podcasts, and has been named a Best Place to Work in Idaho for 15 consecutive years. Despite negativity around interest rates, the company has been thriving and, to continue their success, is ready to grow.

CBH Homes Job Fair Details:

Tuesday, October 8th, 2024

1977 E Overland Rd, Meridian ID 83642

Apply Here: cbhjobfair.com



Positions Hiring for: New Home Sales Specialist | New Home Advisor | Construction Administrative Assistant | Assistant Construction Manager | Construction Manager - New Home Superintendent | Assistant multi-family Construction Manager | Crane Operator | Class A Truck Driver | Customer Service/Storage Facility Manager | Apartment Maintenance | Controller/Auditor | Landscaping Customer Care Representative | HVAC | Apprentice Electrician | Journeyman Electrician | Drywall Manager | Drywall Trades | See the entire list here .

About CBH Homes : CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 32 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Places to Work in Idaho, ranked #42 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

CeCe Cheney CBH Homes 208.288.5560 cecec@cbhhomes.com

